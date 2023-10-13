Humza Yousaf comforted the mother of a Glasgow man murdered by Hamas as he expressed his solidarity with Scotland's Jewish community.
The First Minister took part in a Service of Solidarity in Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue on Thursday night, joining more than 500 members of the community.
READ MORE: Bernard Cowan: Tributes paid to Scot killed by Hamas
The guests included the family of Bernard Cowan. The Newton Mearns man who had been living in Israel for some years, was shot dead in the kitchen of his house over the weekend.
His mother lit a memorial candle in memory of her son.
Speaking to those gathered in the shul, the First Minister said: "I stand in solidarity with Scotland's Jewish community, who have lost members of their community in the senseless and horrific attacks we witnessed last Saturday in Southern Israel.
“I want to send my condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected by this desperate situation.
“At a time of great sorrow and sadness, I want you to be in no doubt whatsoever that I, and the Government I lead, stand with you and with all communities who are mourning the loss of innocent life."
He told the crowd: “Your grief is my grief.”
The First Minister also spoke of his fears for his wife’s family in Gaza and joined with the community in praying for an end to the pain.
Elizabeth and Maged el-Nakla were visiting family at the time and are now unable to leave.
Mr Yousaf’s brother-in-law is a doctor and lives in Gaza with his wife and four young children, the youngest being two months old.
READ MORE: Maggie Champman 'spoken to' after 'vile' comments on Hamas attack
More details of Bernard Cowan's murder have emerged in recent days.
His brother Colin, who lives in East Kilbride, told Jewish News that Bernard had initially been in the family's safe room.
He said: “We knew Israel had been attacked early on Saturday and we tried to get hold of him.
“We spoke to his son. Apart from Margaret, his wife, fortunately, none of his children or grandchildren were on the kibbutz.
"We sent messages to Margaret but we couldn’t reach her. They had a safe room in their house on the kibbutz.
"Then we got a message from Margaret to say she hadn’t seen him, he’d gone missing.”
His brother, Colin said, ”was one of those people who, whenever there was an air raid siren [frequent because of the kibbutz’s proximity to the Gaza border], would say, oh, it’s not going to affect me, and wouldn’t go to the safe room. But when [the terrorists] originally attacked, he went into the safe room with Margaret”.
However, he decided to leave the shelter and went into his house’s kitchen.
“Two terrorists were walking by and they saw him and shot him dead”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel