Ricki with Graeme Souness at a Rangers Supporters Q & A event.

John Leitch, one of the co-owners, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership venture, saying: "Being a part-owner of a Rangers themed bar is a dream come true for me and my partners.

"Rangers have an incredibly passionate and dedicated fanbase and we want Lounge 72 to be their home away from home. We aim to create an atmosphere where Rangers fans can come together and enjoy the camaraderie of being part of this fantastic community."

Jamie Park, another co-owner, highlighted an upcoming event that embodies the spirit of community at Lounge 72, stating: "This Saturday 14th October from 7pm, we are hosting a charity karaoke competition in aid of St Andrew's Hospice, a cause very close to the hearts of Rangers fans. We welcome everyone to join us for this event and support this worthy cause."

Ricki himself expressed delight at becoming co-owner and said ‘This is a venture I was keen to get involved in and we look forward to providing a great service to the local community, especially through our connections in local fundraising with St Andrews’ Hospice.

Lynsey Scobie of St Andrew's Hospice said: “We are very grateful to Ricki, John, Jamie and the team from Lounge 72 for getting involved in supporting St Andrew's Hospice during Hospice Care Week. This is national campaign to highlight Hospice Care and how people can get involved in supporting hospices.

The money raised by everyone at Lounge 72 will help to ensure St Andrew's Hospice is here for local people at a time in their lives when they need it most.

If you would like to get involved in fundraising for the Hospice, you can contact any of the Fundraising Team on 01236 766951.

Lounge 72, located just a 20 minute drive from Ibrox Stadium, is eager to welcome Rangers fans from across the globe to experience its unique Rangers-themed ambiance. Rangers fans and Supporters clubs are invited to make Lounge 72 their pre and post-match gathering place.

For more information about Lounge 72, please visit www.lounge72.co

Address: 4 Bellshill Road, Uddingston, Glasgow, G71 7HE

Telephone: 01698 300729 E-mail: lounge72official@gmail.com