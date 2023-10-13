Brought to you by
LOUNGE 72
All About The Gers Podcast Host Ricki Neill becomes Co-Owner of Rangers Themed Bar 'Lounge 72' in Uddingston
Local Glasgow based entrepreneur and Rangers Podcast host Ricki Neill has been announced as co-owner of the Rangers themed bar, 'Lounge 72', located in Uddingston along with local businessmen Jamie Park and John Leitch, who share the same passion for Rangers FC.
Ricki with Graeme Souness at a Rangers Supporters Q & A event.
John Leitch, one of the co-owners, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership venture, saying: "Being a part-owner of a Rangers themed bar is a dream come true for me and my partners.
"Rangers have an incredibly passionate and dedicated fanbase and we want Lounge 72 to be their home away from home. We aim to create an atmosphere where Rangers fans can come together and enjoy the camaraderie of being part of this fantastic community."
Jamie Park, another co-owner, highlighted an upcoming event that embodies the spirit of community at Lounge 72, stating: "This Saturday 14th October from 7pm, we are hosting a charity karaoke competition in aid of St Andrew's Hospice, a cause very close to the hearts of Rangers fans. We welcome everyone to join us for this event and support this worthy cause."
Ricki himself expressed delight at becoming co-owner and said ‘This is a venture I was keen to get involved in and we look forward to providing a great service to the local community, especially through our connections in local fundraising with St Andrews’ Hospice.
Lynsey Scobie of St Andrew's Hospice said: “We are very grateful to Ricki, John, Jamie and the team from Lounge 72 for getting involved in supporting St Andrew's Hospice during Hospice Care Week. This is national campaign to highlight Hospice Care and how people can get involved in supporting hospices.
The money raised by everyone at Lounge 72 will help to ensure St Andrew's Hospice is here for local people at a time in their lives when they need it most.
If you would like to get involved in fundraising for the Hospice, you can contact any of the Fundraising Team on 01236 766951.
Lounge 72, located just a 20 minute drive from Ibrox Stadium, is eager to welcome Rangers fans from across the globe to experience its unique Rangers-themed ambiance. Rangers fans and Supporters clubs are invited to make Lounge 72 their pre and post-match gathering place.
For more information about Lounge 72, please visit www.lounge72.co
Address: 4 Bellshill Road, Uddingston, Glasgow, G71 7HE
Telephone: 01698 300729 E-mail: lounge72official@gmail.com
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article