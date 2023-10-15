The SNP conference is kicking off this weekend in Aberdeen after a tumultuous few weeks for the party.
It comes in the wake of the SNP losing the crunch Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election to Labour, seeing Lisa Cameron MP defect to the Conservative party, and an SNP councillor resigning after being accused of racism.
Humza Yousaf will be hoping to restore some party unity at the conference in the Event Complex Aberdeen, which starts on Sunday (October 15).
In the meantime, here is everything you need to know about the SNP's 89th annual party conference in Aberdeen, from how to watch it to key speeches and timings.
When is the SNP conference 2023?
The SNP conferences takes place from Sunday, October 15, to Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
This year it is being held at the Event Complex in Aberdeen.
How to watch the SNP conference live
You can watch the SNP conference live on the party's YouTube channel.
Key moments will also be broadcast on the BBC, STV and Sky News as well as other broadcasters.
SNP conference timetable for Sunday, October 15
These are the key events taking place at the SNP conference opening day on Sunday.
-
10.30am - Welcome address with Stephen Flynn MP, SNP leader in Westminster
-
12.30pm - Public transport talk with Fiona Hyslop MSP, Minister for Transport; and
-
12.30pm - Cost of living and energy crisis talk with Gillian Martin, Minister for Energy and the Environment
-
12.30pm - How Scotland can reconnect with the EU with Michael Russell, SNP president
-
2.20pm - Independence strategy discussion with First Minister Humza Yousaf and Stephen Flynn
-
4pm - Address by Shona Robison MSP, Deputy First Minister
-
4.30pm - Justice for Palestine panel with representatives from Amnesty International and Palestine Solidarity Campaign, chaired by Chris Law MP
SNP conference timetable on Monday, October 16
-
09.15am - Financing a Just Agricultural Transition with Deputy First Minister Shona Robison MSP
-
12.30pm - What would the constitution of an Independent Scotland look like? With Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn MSP
-
2pm - Address by Keith Brown MSP, depute leader
-
4.30pm - Deposit Return Scheme panel with Ivan Mckee MSP, former business minister, chaired by Mandy Rhodes of Holyrood Magazine
SNP conference timetable on Tuesday, October 17
-
9.15am - Scotland's Changing World of Work with Neil Gray MSP
-
12.30pm - The future of Scotland's police service and justice system panel with Elena Whitham MSP, Minister for Drugs and Alcohol Policy
-
12.30pm - Ukraine and the global fight against imperialism talk
-
3.15pm - First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf speech
