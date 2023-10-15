Humza Yousaf will be hoping to restore some party unity at the conference in the Event Complex Aberdeen, which starts on Sunday (October 15).

In the meantime, here is everything you need to know about the SNP's 89th annual party conference in Aberdeen, from how to watch it to key speeches and timings.

When is the SNP conference 2023?





The SNP conferences takes place from Sunday, October 15, to Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

This year it is being held at the Event Complex in Aberdeen.

How to watch the SNP conference live

You can watch the SNP conference live on the party's YouTube channel.

Key moments will also be broadcast on the BBC, STV and Sky News as well as other broadcasters.

SNP conference timetable for Sunday, October 15

These are the key events taking place at the SNP conference opening day on Sunday.

10.30am - Welcome address with Stephen Flynn MP , SNP leader in Westminster

12.30pm - Public transport talk with Fiona Hyslop MSP , Minister for Transport; and

12.30pm - Cost of living and energy crisis talk with Gillian Martin , Minister for Energy and the Environment

12.30pm - How Scotland can reconnect with the EU with Michael Russell , SNP president

2.20pm - Independence strategy discussion with First Minister Humza Yousaf and Stephen Flynn

4pm - Address by Shona Robison MSP , Deputy First Minister

4.30pm - Justice for Palestine panel with representatives from Amnesty International and Palestine Solidarity Campaign, chaired by Chris Law MP

SNP conference timetable on Monday, October 16

09.15am - Financing a Just Agricultural Transition with Deputy First Minister Shona Robison MSP

12.30pm - What would the constitution of an Independent Scotland look like? With Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn MSP

2pm - Address by Keith Brown MSP , depute leader

4.30pm - Deposit Return Scheme panel with Ivan Mckee MSP, former business minister, chaired by Mandy Rhodes of Holyrood Magazine

SNP conference timetable on Tuesday, October 17