One team of scientists has been funded to develop a “Parkinson’s in a dish” model to aid drug testing, while a second group will hone in on a little-known gene which appears to play a role in the onset of the disease.

Parkinson’s - the fastest growing neurological condition in the world - is currently estimated to affect almost 13,000 people living in Scotland.

There are more than 40 different symptoms, ranging from tremors to anxiety, and while some can be treated with medication, the drugs often come with significant side-effects.

James Jopling, Scotland Director for Parkinson’s UK (Image: University of Edinburgh)

READ MORE: Parkinson's disease hope - 'This is a very exciting time'

Professor Tilo Kunth, who is based at Edinburgh University's Centre for Regenerative Medicine, wants to make it easier to test potential new Parkinson’s medicines and understand the importance of infections in the development of Parkinson’s.

His team will use live imaging technology to examine a key protein believed to play a central role in damaging brain cells in Parkinson’s.

They will see how the protein - alpha-synuclein - behaves when it’s exposed to viruses and toxins.

The Centre for Regenerative Medicine (Image: University of Edinburgh)

The team will also investigate whether certain drugs can improve the waste disposal system in brain cells, stopping proteins, like alpha-synucein, from building up.

Prof Kunath said: “There are four factors that might trigger damage or make it worse for people with Parkinson’s - viral infection, exposure to environmental toxins, poor cellular waste disposal and an individual’s genes.

"Looking at them in combination will enable us to build a complete and accurate model of Parkinson’s in a dish.

“That’s important because we can use this model to predict which new medicines are most likely to work in people, speeding up the process of making new treatments available for Parkinson’s.”

Doctor Kathryn Bowles, who is based at the university's Dementia Research Institute, is set to investigate the workings of a little-known gene - LRRC37A2 - which may play a role in the onset of Parkinson’s.

READ MORE: Is the future of medicine prescribing 'good bacteria'?

Previous research indicates that people with higher levels of this gene expression are less likely to develop Parkinson’s.

Dr Bowles said: “If we can confirm this gene is protective and understand why, that will open up new avenues for therapy.

"We can then say, these are the mechanisms we need to target, this is how we can change the expression of this gene, and that is a pathway to therapy. It’s quite far away, but it’s a new avenue to go down.”

Dr Kathryn Bowles is investigating why a little-understood gene appears to protect some people against Parkinson's (Image: University of Edinburgh)

Parkinson’s UK has allocated £55.8 million to research projects in the UK over the last decade, including more than £6m in Scotland.

James Jopling, Scotland Director for Parkinson’s UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see new charitable investment in two cutting-edge research projects right here in Scotland.

"None of this would be possible without the incredible fundraising efforts of the Parkinson’s community here in Scotland."

David Rigg was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 46.

The 53-year-old, from Cairneyhill near Dunfermline, has been involved in numerous research projects including the recent trial of exenatide, a drug used to treat diabetes, which may slow the progression of Parkinson’s.

READ MORE: Could a common probiotic bacteria help prevent Parkinson's?

Mr Rigg, a member of the Dundee Research Interest Group, said: “I see research as the only chance there is to advance knowledge about Parkinson’s and move towards a cure or better treatments.

"I know there are more than a hundred trials happening at the moment, needing more than a thousand people to take part. If people do not take part, how can there be any progress?

“Wherever a cure comes from, we are all going to benefit, so that’s great, but at the same time, it is brilliant to see research happening here in Scotland.”