Commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy Jones Hargreaves has opened its first Scottish office, in Glasgow.
Sammi Johnstone, senior associate at Jones Hargreaves, has relocated from the firm’s Cardiff office to lead the new Glasgow location. Glasgow is the consultancy’s sixth office.
Jones Hargreaves noted Ms Johnstone has “significant commercial property experience”, having worked at the consultancy for more than two years and, prior to that, having been with Cushman & Wakefield for in excess of six years.
Also joining Jones Hargreaves in the Glasgow office is Daniel Little, who has joined from Graham + Sibbald as an associate.
Jones Hargreaves said Mr Little “brings a wealth of experience in due diligence, dilapidations, project management and sustainability within the built environment”.
The consultancy said: “It is the first office location in Scotland for Jones Hargreaves, opening in direct response to client demand, and will see both Johnstone and Little work with a range of investors, owners and occupiers across industrial, retail and office portfolios from a new office location at Savoy Tower on Renfrew Street.”
It added: “In the last 12 months, the business has opened offices in Manchester and Bristol to respond to burgeoning client demand and to increase capacity across the UK.”
Ms Johnstone said: “Being trusted to establish the first Jones Hargreaves Scottish office is a privilege and there are already several exciting projects on the horizon. We’re really looking forward to working in this fast-moving market and helping to play our part in the rapidly evolving commercial building sector across Glasgow and beyond.
“I’m originally from this area and have loved my time working at Jones Hargreaves to date, so it’s an excellent opportunity to be able to make this step, in what feels like a natural progression in my career.”
Jones Hargreaves’ services include building surveying as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering (MEP), and sustainability consultancy and project management.
The firm noted it also has a dedicated environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability team “able to scrutinise potential acquisitions, improve the management of existing portfolios and advise on improving energy and carbon performance”.
Its clients include Columbia Threadneedle, London and Scottish Property, LXi REIT, abrdn, Duchy of Lancaster, Fidelity, Elite Partners Capital, and Mileway.
Matt Williams, partner at Jones Hargreaves, said: “We are excited to have opened a permanent base to both underline our dedication to service Scottish instructions effectively and to support our wider ongoing UK growth strategy.”
He added: “We have long planned for a phased strategic opening of new offices to underpin our sustainable growth journey, so the opening of Glasgow in the latter part of 2023 is fantastic to see and represents what feels like a further milestone evolution of the business. We continue to be involved in a number of significant, sustainability-led projects, which is testament to the hard work, knowledge and expertise of our rapidly growing and highly experienced team.”
