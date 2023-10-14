The public still largely believes the SNP is on their side, according to Nicola Sturgeon's former chief of staff.
Writing in The Herald on the eve of the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Liz Lloyd said Humza Yousaf must capitalise on that feeling to fight against a resurgent Labour party.
Ms Lloyd said: "It seems the public largely continue to believe the SNP, as a team, is on their side; a sentiment that played a significant part in those three special Westminster wins.
"And if Yousaf wants to be the first to show that the SNP can win seats against a resurgent Labour Party, then he might want to start there.
"What he can do, and as a new leader he has to do, is to leave the voters and viewers feeling that the SNP is once again on their side."
Ms Lloyd, who left politics when Nicola Sturgeon stepped down as First Minister earlier this year, said the coming general election will determine if the SNP can hold a majority in Scotland for "just one 10 year stint" or decades, as the Labour party did previously.
"SNP success in a Westminster election remains very much the anomaly, not yet the rule," she said. And to rely on "constitutional preference alone" would be a mistake.
The former advisor, described as Nicola Sturgeon's "right hand woman", argued voters are both unsure about Labour and the SNP.
And she said the electorate has "not yet heard a vision of how the SNP would work with the widely assumed Labour government".
It comes as the SNP prepares for its party conference in the midst of several crises.
In recent weeks, Lisa Cameron MP quit the party to defect to the Conservatives, an SNP councillor was embroiled in a racism row for which Humza Yousaf had to apologise, and the SNP lost in a crunch by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.
While veteran MSP Fergus Ewing had the SNP whip suspended after he voted against Greens minister Lorna Slater in a vote of no confidence.
And it has emerged this week the SNP is set to change its independence strategy again at its party conference in what Unionists called an "embarrassment".
Ahead of the conference in Aberdeen, the First Minister has made an appeal for party unity or else risk making the independence cause "weaker".
He said: "I don't care if you voted for Kate or Ash, whether they agree or disagree with the Bute House Agreement, let's come together and respect the party.
"That's the party that elected me as leader, it's the party that, of course, overwhelmingly backed the Bute House Agreement with the Greens as well. So, unity is going to be important."
