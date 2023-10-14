The agent said the “stunning property”, which has around 60 covers and outside seating, has been recently refurbished.

“The subjects benefit from an enviable and extremely prominent trading position on the corner of Hyndland Street and White Street, within the Hyndland area of Glasgow’s bustling and trendy West End,” said Smith & Clough.

The premises were completely refurbished in 2020 and “have been designed and fitted to a high standard in a stylish and contemporary fashion whilst also retaining a lot of the original charm with exposed stonework, hardwood floors and ornate high ceilings”.

The agent said: “The ground floor is home to a large centrally positioned bar and servery with an open kitchen to the rear."

It continued: "Seating is provided at ground floor for circa 30 customers by way of fixed comfortable banquet seating, loose tables and chairs and some bar seating.

“The mezzanine level wraps around and overlooks the ground floor with attractive glass balustrades and can accommodate a further 30 covers approximately by way of loose tables and chairs, banquet seating and stools."

Smith & Clough Business Associates added: "A decked, external terrace area to the side is currently utilised by our client and provides seating for an additional 30 customers approximately.

"The business is run completely under management and it is felt the business would be ideally suited to a more hands-on owner-operator who would be able to concentrate on the business and increase profitability further."

The freehold is for sale at offers over £595,000, with leasehold offers invited.