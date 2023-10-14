A £30 million bridge will be sailed along the River Clyde today on its journey to connect two Glasgow communities.
The main span of the Govan - Partick Bridge will be transported to Yorkhill Quay on Saturday afternoon (October 14) after its move was delayed due to high winds on Friday.
It is expected to set sail from its overnight Terminal in Greenock this morning, with a scheduled arrival of 12pm at Govan Pier in Glasgow - however this timing is subject to change.
The bridge span will sail past key sites on the Clyde, including Dumbarton Rock, Braehead and Glasgow Harbour as it makes its way to its final destination.
The Govan - Partick Bridge project includes the construction of a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Clyde between Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay in Partick, re-establishing the historic connection between the areas.
The bridge span left Westdorpe in the Netherlands on October 7.
It was constructed in Belgium, before being transported along canals to Holland where the pylon and cabling was installed prior to sailing to the Clyde estuary and up the river.
Wind conditions on Friday (October 13) meant the barge carrying the bridge spans had to berth at Greenock overnight before completing its journey later today.
The position of the bridge on its journey up the Clyde can be found at vesselfinder.com.
The bridge span is six metres wide and was fabricated in two parts: the moving span, which weighs 650 tonnes, is 99 metres long and which will use the South Pier (at Water Row) as its access; and the fixed span, which weighs 45 tonnes and is 15.7 metres long.
The £29.5million Govan - Partick Bridge project is a Glasgow City Region City Deal project, funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.
The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments provide £500million of funding for infrastructure projects.
