A former SNP MP who defected to the Conservative party says she has been forced into hiding due to violent threats.
Lisa Cameron said she has been threatened with being "bricked in the street" after she announced she was joining the Tory party on Thursday (October 12).
Speaking to The Times, the MP said she had received a "torrent of abuse" in her email inbox and she and her family have had to take measures for their safety.
Ms Cameron said she left the SNP, which she had represented since 2015, because of "toxic and bullying" treatment from her colleagues.
She said she felt "isolated" within the party's group in Westminster after defending the teenage victim of Patrick Grady.
Read more: Why Lisa Cameron quit the SNP for the Conservatives, explained
The MP made the bombshell announcement just hours before she was facing deselection in her East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow seat, which she was at risk of losing to the SNP's digital media manager Grant Costello.
But day's before crossing the floor to join the unionist Conservatives, it emerged Ms Cameron said independence was a "top priority".
And she also criticised her now party leader Rishi Sunak's welfare policies, in a leaked video seen by the Herald.
SNP president Mike Russell called Ms Cameron's desertion "absolutely bizarre", "ego driven" and a "tantrum".
While Humza Yousaf called for her to stand down as an MP, calling her defection the "least surprising news I've had as leader of the SNP".
He said: “To see somebody who claims to have supported Scottish independence cross the floor to the Conservative and Unionist Party betrays the fact that she probably never believed in the cause in the first place.”
The news is the latest upset in SNP just days ahead of the party's annual conference in Aberdeen.
Mr Yousaf has called for party unity, warning that division will only lead to defeat at the ballot box.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel