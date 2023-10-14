Presenter Victoria Derbyshire posted images and footage of the scene showing the revolving glass doors and pale stone brickwork at Portland Place sprayed red as she arrived for work.

Just arrived at work. This is the front entrance to BBC this morning pic.twitter.com/BHkyAtKZWF — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) October 14, 2023

The Metropolitan Police said the incident has not yet been linked to any protest group.

Hundreds of protesters later gathered outside the BBC media headquarters which was the starting point for a major pro-Palestinian march in the city.

Palestine flags and supportive placards were waved as people chanted, with Metropolitan Police and community support officers stationed nearby.

More than 1,00 officers are being deployed to police the thousands expected to show solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Portland Place piazza was closed off, with metal barriers in place behind yellow cleaning-in-progress warning signs.

Read more: Thousands to march in London pro-Palestine protest as Gaza expects invasion

Large brooms could be seen leaning against the glass doors, with the paint spread over the pavement and stonework.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of criminal damage to a building in Portland Place, W1A.

“At this stage there is no suggestion this is linked to any protest group.”

BBC radio presenter and DJ Edward Adoo said on Saturday morning: “Just got to the BBC the main entrance is blocked someone sprayed red paint at the entrance.

“Regardless of your view on what’s going on this is not the way. Props to the security team on duty tonight.”