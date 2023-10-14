Hundreds of pro-Palestine campaigners have taken to the streets of Glasgow to protest over the conflict in Gaza and Israel.
Protesters held banners with messages reading "free Palestine", "boycott Apartheid Israel" and "we won't be silenced" as they marched through the city centre.
Placards were also seen with the phrase "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", which Home Secretary Suella Braverman has suggested could be an offence.
It comes as thousands of people have gathered for pro-Palestine protests up and down the country on Saturday (October 14), including in Edinburgh, London, and Manchester.
More than 1,000 police officers were deployed in London, with the Met warning that anyone showing support for Hamas could face arrest.
It comes as Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told more than a million people to evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion.
The UN, human rights groups and others have been among those expressing deep concern about the impact of Israeli action on civilians, as the death toll continues to grow amid airstrikes and a siege on the territory.
The renewed violence came after an attack last week by Hamas left hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers dead.
Protesters gathered outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House in Portland Place ahead of the London march on Saturday afternoon, waving Palestine flags and carrying placards.
Flares in the national colours of red, green and black were set off early on the route, while chants of “free, free Palestine” could be heard as people made their way through the centre of the capital.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman earlier this week urged police chiefs to consider whether pro-Palestine slogans could be amount to an offence, and suggested waving Palestinian flags could be illegal under the Public Order Act.
Ahead of the demonstration the BBC’s headquarters in London was targeted and covered in red paint.
Police have not linked the incident to any particular protest group, however.
It is estimated almost 2,000 Palestinians have died as a result of the conflict, and 1,300 Israelis, while thousands have been injured or displaced.
