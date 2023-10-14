The First Minister's parents have joined hundreds of protesters in a pro-Palestine march in Glasgow this afternoon.
Humza Yousaf's mother Shaaista Bhutta and father Muzaffar Yousaf joined the city centre rally held to condemn the outbreak of violence in Gaza and Israel.
It comes after the SNP leader said he feels "powerless" to help members of his family who are currently trapped in Gaza.
Thousands of people supporting have taken to the streets across the UK on Saturday (October 14) to condemn Israel's retaliation to the attack by Hamas.
Read more: Hundreds take to Glasgow streets for Palestine protest - in pictures
Rallies were also held in Edinburgh, London, and Manchester as more than a million Palestinians were told to evacuate northern Gaza as Israel prepares a ground invasion of the territory.
The UN and human rights groups have been among those expressing deep concern about the impact of this action on civilians, as the death toll continues to grow amid airstrikes and a siege on Gaza.
Earlier this week, Humza Yousaf comforted the mother of Bernard Cowan, a Scot who had been killed in Israel.
Speaking at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue in East Renfrewshire, he told the service: "Your grief is my grief".
The First Minister's in-laws are currently stuck in Gaza. This week he shared an emotional video recorded by his mother-in-law Elizabeth El-Nakla, who was visiting family when Hamas launched the attack on Israel.
Mr Yousaf previously said: "I’m worried about my family – there will be many people, including in Scotland’s Jewish community for example, who will be really worried about their family in Israel that have come to harm.
“My thoughts go out to everybody, because innocent civilians have nothing to do with the conflict, they have nothing to do with Hamas terror, have nothing to do with the loss of life and they’re the ones often – innocent people – who are paying the price.”
It is estimated almost 2,000 Palestinians have died as a result of the conflict, and 1,300 Israelis, while thousands more have been injured or displaced.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel