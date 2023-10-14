It comes after the SNP leader said he feels "powerless" to help members of his family who are currently trapped in Gaza.

Thousands of people supporting have taken to the streets across the UK on Saturday (October 14) to condemn Israel's retaliation to the attack by Hamas.

Rallies were also held in Edinburgh, London, and Manchester as more than a million Palestinians were told to evacuate northern Gaza as Israel prepares a ground invasion of the territory.

The UN and human rights groups have been among those expressing deep concern about the impact of this action on civilians, as the death toll continues to grow amid airstrikes and a siege on Gaza.

Earlier this week, Humza Yousaf comforted the mother of Bernard Cowan, a Scot who had been killed in Israel.

The pro-Palestine protest march in Glasgow on Saturday (Image: Getty Images)

Speaking at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue in East Renfrewshire, he told the service: "Your grief is my grief".

The First Minister's in-laws are currently stuck in Gaza. This week he shared an emotional video recorded by his mother-in-law Elizabeth El-Nakla, who was visiting family when Hamas launched the attack on Israel.

Mr Yousaf previously said: "I’m worried about my family – there will be many people, including in Scotland’s Jewish community for example, who will be really worried about their family in Israel that have come to harm.

“My thoughts go out to everybody, because innocent civilians have nothing to do with the conflict, they have nothing to do with Hamas terror, have nothing to do with the loss of life and they’re the ones often – innocent people – who are paying the price.”

It is estimated almost 2,000 Palestinians have died as a result of the conflict, and 1,300 Israelis, while thousands more have been injured or displaced.