Police said a body was recovered at around 12.25pm on Saturday (October 14) near Logierait, Pitlochry.

No formal identification has taken place yet, but police have informed Mr Robertson’s family.

Police Scotland said there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death.

A spokesperson said: “Around 12.25 pm on Saturday October 14 2023 the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay, near Haugh Island, Logierait in Tayside.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of the 77-year-old man who was reported to have been swept into the River Tay near Strathtay on Sunday October 8 2023 have been advised.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Specialist resources including a police helicopter and drones were used to search for Mr Robertson on Monday amid “challenging” conditions, and continued on Tuesday, though searches around the river have now been postponed for safety reasons.

Scotland was struck by serious flooding after a months' worth of rainfall fell in 24 hours (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Robertson's son told the Courier he had been trying to clear a hydro intake from the Tay, which had become clogged up in the high waters.

He said: “He lost his footing and was swept into the river. The current dragged him away.

“I was in Perth at the time. My mother was with him when it happened.”

The incident happened at the Pitcastle estate which Mr Robertson had owned for the past 20 years.

Weather warnings were in place over much of Scotland that weekend as the country was battered by extreme rainfall, which caused flooding and led to train cancellations and road closures.