A body has been found in the search for a man swept away by the River Tay in Perthshire.
An extensive operation had been ongoing for 77-year-old Struan Robertson, who lost his footing and was dragged away by the river on Sunday, October 8.
Police said a body was recovered at around 12.25pm on Saturday (October 14) near Logierait, Pitlochry.
No formal identification has taken place yet, but police have informed Mr Robertson’s family.
Read more: Wife saw man swept away in River Tay amid serious flooding
Police Scotland said there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death.
A spokesperson said: “Around 12.25 pm on Saturday October 14 2023 the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay, near Haugh Island, Logierait in Tayside.
“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of the 77-year-old man who was reported to have been swept into the River Tay near Strathtay on Sunday October 8 2023 have been advised.
“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Specialist resources including a police helicopter and drones were used to search for Mr Robertson on Monday amid “challenging” conditions, and continued on Tuesday, though searches around the river have now been postponed for safety reasons.
Mr Robertson's son told the Courier he had been trying to clear a hydro intake from the Tay, which had become clogged up in the high waters.
He said: “He lost his footing and was swept into the river. The current dragged him away.
“I was in Perth at the time. My mother was with him when it happened.”
The incident happened at the Pitcastle estate which Mr Robertson had owned for the past 20 years.
Weather warnings were in place over much of Scotland that weekend as the country was battered by extreme rainfall, which caused flooding and led to train cancellations and road closures.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel