That would mean the Scottish Government would start negotiations with whoever is in No 10 on independence or either a new referendum or devolving the powers to hold a referendum to Holyrood, if the SNP win 29 seats, 14 less than they have at the moment.

The amendment was put forward by the party's Deeside and Upper Donside Branch.

Joanna Cherry has also indicated that she will not push her amendment to the strategy which would require “a majority of votes cast at the General Election in Scotland” for pro-independence parties before talks would begin.

However, her Westminster colleague, Pete Wishart will push his similar amendment calling for the SNP to win a “majority of the vote.”

“I will argue that we can not seriously initiate independence negations unless we have the expressed consent of the majority of the Scottish people in a democratic event,” he wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter on Saturday night.

During an interview with the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, the First Minister was asked how he could justify pushing ahead with independence talks without a majority of votes.

He said: “Your viewers should know that the SNP has had mandate after mandate to hold a referendum, a second referendum on Scottish independence particularly after Brexit.

“That is being denied to us by the Westminster Government.

“So the policy I'm proposing is that the next test of the proposition will be in a general election. At a general election the rules are the seat that wins a majority of seats, of course, ends up winning that general election.

The First Minister added: “If Westminster parties wanted to test the proposition for 50% plus one. I'm happy to do that.

“That has to be through a referendum. Every single democratic country uses a referendum to test propositions for popular support.”

Asked if he wanted a referendum, he added: “We've demanded a referendum. We've been elected on a mandate for a referendum. If you want one, bring it on. We'll do it tomorrow.

“I guarantee you independence will be here sooner rather than later.”

Mr Yousaf was also shown a word cloud, generated after the More in Common group asked voters in Scotland what they thought the First Minister stood for.

In large letters were 'independent' and 'Scotland', but in slightly smaller text was 'useless' and 'incompetent.'

Asked to respond, Mr Yousaf said he would not pretend that things had been “entirely rosy” for him and his party over the last six months.

“My focus is making sure we deliver on the priorities, cost living crisis, of course investing in public services, our NHS in particular, and of course, making sure that we grow our economy, and independence is linked to every single one of those.”