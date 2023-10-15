Air passengers have reacted with disappointment as a Scottish scheduled airline withdrew services to a Scottish island.
The Herald business team broke the story that Hebridean Air Services has axed its Oban to Islay flight, citing low passenger numbers.
The company said: "The team at Hebridean Air would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers who have regularly used the service to and from Islay and a special thank you to the team at Islay Airport for all their hard work supporting the air service over the years."
Customer Lorriane Macpherson posted: "So sad to see no Islay flight."
Another flyer said: "That will be a huge miss for so many especially when the ferries are a bit hit and miss."
One added simply: "Shame."
The business team also exclusively revealed this week that Edinburgh was the only Scottish airport named among 18 by La Palma Tourism Board in the Canary Islands for a route subsidy under an economy recovery plan.
BUSINESS INSIGHT: Passengers flock back to Glasgow Airport as market realigns
This article also appears as part of our daily Business Insight📝newsletter.
Demand for air travel has remained resilient despite higher ticket prices, but it appears the market has undergone a substantial shift in the balance between business and leisure journeys.
Figures in accounts filed at Companies House by AGS - the owner of Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports - show that passenger numbers surged back to 68% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022 as travel restrictions and Covid testing requirements lifted. Within this, Glasgow led the way with a 214% surge to 6.5 million passengers. Buoyed by higher activity in the oil and gas industry, Aberdeen posted a 78% increase in passenger numbers to reach two million.
'Bittersweet' moment as owner of 30 years to sell hotel
A boutique hotel in Inverness with a “roaring” food and beverage business has been put up for sale by its owner of more than 30 years, who described it as a “bittersweet” moment.
Property agent Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to market The Heathmount Hotel in Inverness, which has eight bedrooms. Hotel owner Fiona Newton said: “This is a bittersweet announcement. I have owned and operated The Heathmount Hotel for over thirty-years and can honestly say it is so much more than a pub, hotel and restaurant."
Green light for new homes at 1960s Glasgow shopping arcade
Developers have reached a ‘significant milestone’ in their bid to build more than 300 homes on the site of Shawlands Arcade, Glasgow.
Clydebuilt Limited Partnership, a property investment and development fund co-owned by Strathclyde Pension Fund and Ediston Real Estate, has had plans to build 329 new homes on the site approved by councillors. It says the £150 million project will help alleviate a shortage of residential homes in a bustling neighbourhood on the south side of Glasgow and provide employment opportunities for local people during the construction phase and on completion.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here