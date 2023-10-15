The company said: "The team at Hebridean Air would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers who have regularly used the service to and from Islay and a special thank you to the team at Islay Airport for all their hard work supporting the air service over the years."

Customer Lorriane Macpherson posted: "So sad to see no Islay flight."

Another flyer said: "That will be a huge miss for so many especially when the ferries are a bit hit and miss."

One added simply: "Shame."

The business team also exclusively revealed this week that Edinburgh was the only Scottish airport named among 18 by La Palma Tourism Board in the Canary Islands for a route subsidy under an economy recovery plan.

Demand for air travel has remained resilient despite higher ticket prices, but it appears the market has undergone a substantial shift in the balance between business and leisure journeys.

There was no breakdown on how many of these people were travelling for work versus pleasure, but while Aberdeen's recovery was deemed to be aided by its proximity to the offshore North Sea sector, Glasgow has in all likelihood followed the broader global trend which has left business volumes stuck at levels significantly below those of 2019. (Image: Newsquest)

Figures in accounts filed at Companies House by AGS - the owner of Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports - show that passenger numbers surged back to 68% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022 as travel restrictions and Covid testing requirements lifted. Within this, Glasgow led the way with a 214% surge to 6.5 million passengers. Buoyed by higher activity in the oil and gas industry, Aberdeen posted a 78% increase in passenger numbers to reach two million.

'Bittersweet' moment as owner of 30 years to sell hotel

A boutique hotel in Inverness with a “roaring” food and beverage business has been put up for sale by its owner of more than 30 years, who described it as a “bittersweet” moment.

The agent said that 'this hotel is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation' (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

Property agent Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to market The Heathmount Hotel in Inverness, which has eight bedrooms. Hotel owner Fiona Newton said: “This is a bittersweet announcement. I have owned and operated The Heathmount Hotel for over thirty-years and can honestly say it is so much more than a pub, hotel and restaurant."

Green light for new homes at 1960s Glasgow shopping arcade

Developers have reached a ‘significant milestone’ in their bid to build more than 300 homes on the site of Shawlands Arcade, Glasgow.

The approved application represents the first phase of a wider mixed-used development proposed for the site (Image: HAUS)

Clydebuilt Limited Partnership, a property investment and development fund co-owned by Strathclyde Pension Fund and Ediston Real Estate, has had plans to build 329 new homes on the site approved by councillors. It says the £150 million project will help alleviate a shortage of residential homes in a bustling neighbourhood on the south side of Glasgow and provide employment opportunities for local people during the construction phase and on completion.