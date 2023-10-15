READ MORE: Humza Yousaf repeats calls for humanitarian corridor in Gaza

Ms El-Nakla’s parents are currently trapped in Gaza after travelling there from Dundee to visit family.

She said world leaders needed to do more to help those suffering in the area.

“Instead of sending spy planes, the UK should be sending supplies,” she told the conference.

“We are not watching a natural disaster, this can be stopped.

“This can only happen when the world leaders use diplomacy instead of weaponizing and strive for peace over war.”

Ms El-Nakla told how she “started this week extremely fearful” and is now “ending this week in complete despair”.

She said: “I’ve seen many wars in Gaza as I grew up, but nothing like this.”

She told the conference how people are now sleeping on football pitches near her family’s home, but added: “They still are dropping bombs on them.

“Morgues are full, we’re using ice cream trucks for the dead.”

She said her brother, an emergency doctor in Gaza, has “started to say he can no longer treat anyone because there are no supplies and the dead are arriving in mere body parts."

Ms E-Nakla said she would visit Gaza herself every summer for several weeks, and had “experienced gunfire at our home, rocket attacks.”

She said on one occasion the house had been taken over by Israeli forces for three days who used the building as a lookout point.

Ms El-Nakla said: “We are used to suffering and being fearful, this time is different.

“Normally once the death toll would reach a high enough number, the world would ask for restraint.

“But the numbers of deaths are soaring, most children, and Gaza is being turned to rubble.

“No food, no water, no electricity. We are seeing an attack on humanity and my heart feels like it is starting to turn to stone.

“Gaza is being obliterated like never before.

“My mum has said in the past eight days there has not been a let up for more than 10 minutes.”

She said her two greatest fears are that more than two million people will die “through military attack, door-to-door killings and starvation”, and afterwards “Gaza will no longer exist”.

She continued: “What we are watching is an unimaginable horror, families of 20 people being wiped out just like that.

“Every person in Gaza is waiting to die. Every person in Gaza is being terrorised.”

She described Palestinians as being “proud people”, adding: “We love to sing and dance and eat and sit by the beach. We’re loud, really loud. And we love hard.

“We love to learn, we’re warm, we have dreams and we have goals.

“So I ask: let us survive, let us live in peace. And I beg and plead: give the children of Gaza a chance of life.”