A £30 million bridge has arrived at its destination in Glasgow after sailing up the River Clyde.
Pictures show the 99 metre long Govan-Partick Bridge being transported by barge on Saturday (October 14) to Yorkhill Quay.
It comes after the bridge's journey was delayed due to high winds on Friday (October 13) causing it to berth in Greenock overnight.
The bridge span impressed spectators as it passed key sites along the Clyde yesterday, including Dumbarton Rock, Braehead and Glasgow Harbour.
The project includes the construction of a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Clyde between Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay in Partick, re-establishing the historic connection between the two communities.
Built in Belgium, the bridge was transported along canals to Holland where the pylon and cabling was installed before sailing to the Clyde estuary and up the river.
The bridge span is six metres wide and weighs 650 tonnes.
Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "The Govan - Partick Bridge will not only provide an active travel connection between the West End and the south side of the city, but will directly create new jobs, apprenticeships, training and other opportunities, as well as complementing a number of other ongoing or forthcoming major regeneration projects that stretch all the way from the University of Glasgow to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”
It is part of the a £29.5 million scheme by the Glasgow City Region City Deal project, funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.
The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments provide £500 million of funding for 21 infrastructure projects across the area.
This includes roads, bridges, and improved transport infrastructure, quay walls, and developments for housing, retail and commercial buildings.
Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said: "This active travel bridge will help spur regeneration in the wider area.
"It highlights just how transformative projects within the Glasgow City Region City Deal can be, restoring the historic link between these well-known Glasgow neighbourhoods."
