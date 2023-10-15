However, advances in DNA technology have meant that it is now possible to find out you have another sibling or Viking blood simply by spitting into a £60 home testing kit.

"Knowing we have ancestors who lived through darker times and we are the living proof can makes everything we do that little bit more meaningful," says genealogy expert Myko Clelland.

"Family history has been an interest for all humanity for thousands of years.

"You had royal families and nobles wanting to prove they had the right to do stuff so they would hire monks to do the work.

"Then in the 1700s, it was a gentleman's hobby. People would spend their days going to a church and copying every single entry in a parish register and others would buy the book and be able to sit and home and try to build a family tree.

"Now, with DNA testing you can type a name in and search billions of records at the touch of a button.

"Getting the Danny Dyer experience is much more likely."

The moment the Eastenders star discovered he was a direct descendent of King Edward III on the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are? has gone down in TV history.

However it's actually "incredibly common" to find a link with Kings and Queens says the genealogist, who is director of content at MyHeritage, which claims it offers the highest number of possible connections to living relatives.

"The chances of you being descended from royalty is a high 90%," he says.

"Those people were more likely to have illegitimate children. Those children were probably better looked after so they were more likely to survive and the way that inheritance works is that after a few generations, those people don't have much of the royal wealth and power."

Getting the documents to prove if your ancestor wore a crown is another matter though, he says.

"When we are talking centuries, there is nothing in memory - there might be a little story - but outside of that it's outside of records we can find," he says.

Even for those who don't experience any jaw-dropping Danny Dyer-type revelations, buying a home testing kit can lead to long-held family secrets being uncovered.

One Scottish man found out recently he has a second cousin living in London, years after sending a DNA kit away for analysis.

The 60-year-old did not want to be identified in this article because some of his extended family are not yet aware of the surprise discovery.

He said: "Although I had done the DNA test, I hadn't really bothered getting in touch with anyone who had emailed.

"Out of the blue I got an email from someone who had also done the test and she told me that my grandmother had had a child in 1928 whom we knew nothing about.

"She was 21 at the time and the information we have is that she was working service and got pregnant and had a child and then gave the child up for adoption.

"She then got married to my grandfather and had four other children."

He says his own mother knew nothing about her half-sibling who emigrated to Canada.

"What is has put into context is that my grandmother had mental health problems for a lot of her life, perhaps it was the trauma of keeping that to herself," he said. Both families are now hoping to meet up.

Discoveries like this can take a bit of time to process says the genealogist.

"In some cases there are people who have known about missing family and they have finally found this person or they may not have known these people exist," he says.

"I think some people are very excited to shout it out and for other people, it's something they need to process.

"The technology is only going to get better," he added. There are so many people I meet who says to me, 'I wish I had asked my grandmother this and it's too late now.

"You can test an elderly relative now and in 20 years, when the technology has done something I can't even imagine now, that DNA will still be there."