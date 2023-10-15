A 100-year-old turnstile which used to belong in Ibrox stadium has sold at a Glasgow auction.
The piece, taken from the main terracing at the Rangers End, was snapped up for £850 at McTear's auction house in Govan.
Made from cast iron, it would have been one of the turnstiles used to transfer fans to the standing section of the stadium's main stand, according to the vendor.
Auctioneers described the 110cm-wide turnstile as "an interesting part of the football club's history" which was salvaged during the 1989-1991 renovations.
The item, which has a foot operated action, comes with a plaque inscribed with the words: "DELUCE'S PATENT SOLE MAKERS W.T. ELLISON & CO. ENGINEERS IRLAMS-OTH-HEIGHT MANCHESTER".
Formerly known as Ibrox Park, Ibrox stadium was designed by Archibald Leitch in 1899 with a capacity for 40,000 fans. It was expanded in 1910, to 63,000.
The turnstile was likely added during the next major redevelopment of the stadium in 1928, after Rangers won an historic first double.
A new Main Stand was opened on January 1st 1929. This stand has the familiar Leitch style criss-cross balcony and a red-brick façade which seats 10,000, as well as a further standing enclosure.
Football stadium historian, Simon Inglis, said the Main Stand is Leitch’s "greatest work" and is "still resplendent today in its red brick glory under a modern mantle of glass and steel".
The turnstile went on auction on Thursday (October 12) alongside a Rangers FC European cup winners signed poster from 1972, which collected £150.
A collection of footballing medals from former Rangers keeper Andy Goram fetched £1,200.
And an inter-war club blazer worn by esteemed Rangers player and Scotland international David Meiklejohn was sold for £2,200.
Meanwhile, The Bertie Auld Collection, owned by the family of the Celtic great, sold at the same auction for £100,000.
It was described as "one of the finest collections of European Cup football shirts ever to come to auction".
