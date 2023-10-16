The Parks4Life fund was launched in August by social enterprise Greenspace Scotland - backed by The Herald - and since then £927,688 has been received in donations.

Community groups will be able to apply for grants to support projects and activities once the target has been achieved.

Many donations have come in the form of £10 or £20 contributions from locals who have voiced their support for the campaign, with one anonymous donator saying, “Parks have given me so much. They will only thrive if we care for them. Happy to give something to help their future”.

Another commented, “Parks and greenspaces have given me so many happy memories over the years and hope this will help make many more.”

Greenspace Scotland launched its Park Portraits campaign; a digital photo exhibition bringing to life the stories of a dozen Scottish people and the ways that parks have enriched their lives.

The series, available to view on social enterprise's website celebrates people from a wide range of backgrounds across Scotland, and uncovers just how important their parks are to them for their mental and physical wellbeing.

The gallery features stories of a young BMXer at Bellshill Pump Track, a volunteer and campsite manager at Silverburn Park, and a community group in the Hebrides that has come together to build the first play park for the island’s children, among others.

Coll community launched a committee to build a new playpark (Image: Dave Anderson)

These stories are intended to inspire Scots to reflect on the value they gain from their own local parks and consider donating to ensure they can continue enjoying these spaces.

With less than £75,000 left needed to hit the goal by the end of the year, project leaders say every donation large and small makes a difference towards reaching the first £1 million target.

There is a longer-term ambition to create a multi-million-pound sustainable endowment fund, similar to those commonly used by charities where money raised is held in an investment fund and the interest and dividends generated from that investment provides a sustainable source of income.

Willie Mungall in Saughton Park, Edinburgh (Image: Parks4Life)

Parks4Life is what’s called a ‘restricted endowment’, in which the funds raised are held in perpetuity, and the investment interest and dividends alone are used to provide grant funding to community groups to support work in local parks.

A spokesperson for Greenspace Scotland said: "Funds raised by the end of 2023 will be invested as an endowment which will provide a steady source of funds for parks and will be used by communities to support parks improvements, activities, events, and projects; providing a much-needed opportunity to boost the resources that parks need to keep them in top condition.

"While local councils will continue to do their best to maintain and protect greenspaces, Parks4Life ensures a sustainable source of funding for communities to access towards specific goals that align with the mission to keep parks healthy and happy for the future."

Donations to Parks4Life can be made online or by texting PARK to 70450 to make a one-off donation of £5.

People across Scotland who would like to share their own Park Portrait and park story are invited to post on social media using the hashtag #Parks4LifePortraits.