Highland council has received more than 50 objections to a proposal by fashion designer Stella McCartney to build a seafront house close to Mallaig.
The 52-year-old, the daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, and her husband are looking to erect a coastal property at Glenluig at Commando Rock.
Plans submitted in the name of Ms McCartney's husband, Alasdhair Willis, outline plans for a house, garage and access road.
Architects say the glass-fronted property would "retain the wild nature of the site", though local residents have expressed a number of concerns.
Of the more than 50 objections so far received, complaints include the design of the building, issues over the proposed removal of trees and concerns for a local otter population.
The design statement outlines that Ms McCartney and her husband "wish to create a home which sits comfortably within the wider area, whilst also creating a contemporary house which could be largely heated by passive solar gain and which utilises appropriate renewables".
Local residents Dr Peter & Mrs Jean Langhorne said: "We live on the west side of this beautiful unspoiled bay and enjoy the beach on a daily basis, as do many other residents and visitors to Roshven.
"My main objection is the plan to build a large elongated building, with an ancillary wing in a conspicuous position overlooking the beach.
"Since the plans feature a number of large windows, facing west, this will result in obvious and unsightly glare, as they will reflect the afternoon and evening sun, making the house even more visible from the beach and the sea.
"Since the plan also includes the removal of a number of mature Scots Pine tree on the site, the building would be even more visible from the neighbouring coast and from the sea.
"Since the sea loch is used and enjoyed daily by locals and visitors to this area, this represents a significant loss of amenity in this National Scenic area and will affect everyone who lives in and visits Roshven."
Other commenters described the proposed house as "a long-lasting carbuncle", "a blot on the landscape" and "an eyesore on the otherwise unspoiled views from Roshven Bay".
Sam Seccombe, one of the objectors, said: “It would set a bad precedent, that anyone with enough money could buy up unspoilt and extremely beautiful land then build enormous dwellings that would likely remain unused for most of the year.”
Another objector, Kevin Hewkin from nearby Lochailort, wrote: “The removal of some of the existing Scots pines is an outrageous suggestion. The whole country is in a process of trying to get these magnificent, natural trees to regenerate, yet here the application wants to go against this initiative.”
