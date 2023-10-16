Brought to you by
Hair loss is a struggle that many men and women face in their lifetime, and it can take a toll on their self-confidence and overall well-being.
At Seneca Medical Group, we understand the emotional and physical impact of hair loss on our patients, and that's why we've created a unique patient experience that goes beyond just medical procedures.
Our commitment to exceptional customer service starts from the very first interaction and extends throughout the entire journey.
Considering choosing Seneca for your hair restoration? Here’s what your journey will look like:
Pre-Consultation Process: Creating Your Personalised Plan
Before you even book a consultation, we ensure that your experience is tailored precisely to your needs. Our team chat with you via phone, email or messages to find out more about your unique needs, and from there we advise you on the best options and arrange your consultation.
We're here for you every step of the way, always on hand to answer any questions or concerns you may have.
Consultation Day: A Warm Welcome and Personalised Care
If you are travelling to us from abroad, and aren’t able to visit us for your consultation, don’t worry! We offer virtual consultations, all you need to do is provide us with the pictures and information we request.
By analysing your hair, and the pictures and information you provide, with our medical board, we create a tailored plan.
This plan is then shared via email, followed by a WhatsApp message to ensure clear communication.
For those who are able to make it to one of our clinics, we believe that the journey towards restoring your hair should begin with a warm welcome.
Upon arrival at our clinic, you're greeted with welcome drinks and the friendly faces of our team. We discuss your goals, and medical history to determine if the treatment is right for you.
You can ask us any questions, and once you are happy, we get your session booked into the Diary.
Session Day: Unparalleled Care and Comfort
If you had a virtual consultation, your session day begins with the same warm welcome as above, and you get the chance to meet with our team to discuss your treatment plan and questions.
Then, it’s time to enjoy a comfortable treatment day, where all procedures are performed exclusively by experienced doctors, ensuring the highest level of expertise.
We want you to relax, so we provide lunch, Netflix and complimentary AirPods for you to watch during your treatment.
For our international patients visiting Seneca, we've taken care of every detail. We arrange a welcome gift, hotel accommodation and VIP transfers to ensure a stress-free experience.
We care about your post-session comfort too, with our Seneca Pure products package, total care system, bandage removal and washing assistance the day after the session.
What our patients say:
Don’t just take our word for it, here’s what our recent patients had to say.
“My FUE and PRP experience with Seneca was very professionally executed... I highly recommend this clinic." - Chris Sotiropoulos
"What an amazing experience I had with Seneca Medical Group... the results are going to be exactly what I hoped." - Logan Bratton
"I had a truly incredible experience at Seneca! The entire team... made me feel very comfortable... I strongly recommend Seneca..." - Brandon Shuck
"I would sincerely claim that you guys finally brought Hair restoration to a new league... a big thank you to the whole team..." - Adru Sames
At Seneca Medical Group, we're not just restoring hair; we're restoring confidence. With our personalised care, experienced doctors, and unwavering support, you can book your hair transplant with confidence.
Got a question? Don’t hesitate to contact us at senecamd.com and one of the team will be delighted to help.
