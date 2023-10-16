Last week it published an advert which stated: "The education system is 'broken' and won't help pupils get jobs', according to 39% of the UK population".

The school, which was founded in 1878, references the findings of its own "eye-opening" research, involving 1000 Scots, which also found that 77% of parents do not believe schools are teaching skills relevant to the jobs market.

The advert was criticised by a number of former pupils, as well as Belle & Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch.

He wrote on social media: "Lovely 'ad' - last one out of public education turn out the lights.

"Thing, is the vast majority are stuck here, trying to make the most of it.

"We love the teachers who are holding it together with blunt scissors and sellotape. You ad sticks in the throat."

In today's Herald, who attended private school, Mark Smith lays out his thoughts on the system and how it can be fixed.

We want to hear from you though - does attending private school give you an advantage in Scottish society?

Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.