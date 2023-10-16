An airline has launched new winter flights from Scotland to Guernsey.
Aurigny Airlines, the Guernsey-based carrier, has listed flights from Edinburgh Airport to the Channel Islands destination from December.
The airline urges travellers to “take a trip to beautiful Edinburgh this Christmas - go shopping, sample one of the city's stylish eateries or relax in Caledonian style in one of the city's atmospheric pubs”.
It said it will be operating "regular flights between Guernsey and Edinburgh twice a week, starting Saturday December 16".
Aurigny Airlines also said: "Our festive flights to Edinburgh, Dublin and Leeds Bradford are selling out quickly.
"Act fast if you want to book a break to one of these great destinations, whether you're visiting family and friends or want a weekend away doing some Christmas shopping."
Edinurgh Airport described the island as “a sunny oasis floating adrift the north coast of France, adding: “The food is also outstanding. It's an island famous around the world for its dairy products - and you'll be able to get your hands on the best cheeses, butter and ice cream in restaurants or at local food markets.
“You can also take a boat to the neighbouring islands if you fancy a spot of island hopping. There's plenty of room for adventure in Guernsey.”
