The alert will be active from 9pm on Wednesday, October 18 until 6am on Saturday, October 21.

Areas across Scotland are to be affected such as Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

#StormBabet has been named by @metoffice and is forecast to bring impactful heavy rain to the UK from Wednesday this week



Strong winds will accompany the storm



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/YJYB3haD4L — Met Office (@metoffice) October 16, 2023

The storm was officially named by the Met Office today with this being taken from a list of pre-approved names for 2023/2024.

The previous storm was Storm Agnes and the next names are supposed to be Ciarán, Debi and more.

What to expect as Met Office issues warning for heavy rain and flooding

The Met Office said there is a small chance that some homes and businesses in Scotland could become flooded over the week with this also set to cause delays to transport services.

Spray and flooding on roads from Storm Babet could lead to "difficult driving conditions" as well as "road closures".

This could lead to some communities being "cut off" over the coming days.

There is also a "slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services".

Find out more about your local weather forecast on the Met Office website.