Singer Lewis Capaldi and actor Brian Cox are among the six stars who have been shortlisted for Bafta Scotland’s audience award.
The public can vote for their favourite screen stars in the Scotland Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen.
On Monday, Bafta Scotland, in partnership with Screen Scotland, revealed this year’s six finalists.
Capaldi was shortlisted for his documentary How I’m Feeling Now, while Cox was nominated for his performance in the Succession TV series.
Tony Curran made the shortlist for his turn in the two-part TV drama, Mayflies, as did Lauren Lyle for her role in crime series Karen Pirie.
Read More: BAFTA Scotland nominees revealed as Aftersun leads the way with five
Meryl Williams has been made a finalist for her role in The Traitors game show and Hamza Yassin, winner of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, also made the cut.
The Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen is the only Bafta Scotland award the public can vote on.
The nominees were selected by an independent jury of Scottish media and culture experts.
The public can vote up until 5pm on Monday October 30 and the winner will be revealed at the Bafta Scotland awards ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday November 19.
Bafta Scotland director, Jude MacLaverty, said: “The six nominees announced today have captured the hearts and minds of viewing audiences over the past year.
“It is almost guaranteed that we have all discussed at least a couple (if not all) of these names on our socials and with our friends and work colleagues – they all created watercooler moments of brilliance and emotion.
“It’s now over to you, the public, to vote for your favourite Scot on Screen from this past year. Get voting.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here