It said the openings form part of its “long-term target” of 1,500 stores in the UK.

Aldi highlighted its plans to invest £1.4 billion on expanding its footprint over the next two years alone.

An average of around 40 new jobs will be created per store opening, the supermarket group added.

New stores in Taunton and Oldham will open this month, following the opening of three new stores - in Slough, Torquay and Cannock - last week.

Meanwhile, Farnborough and West Bridgford are among towns which will see new Aldi stores open in November.

The Scottish store that will be opened by the year-end is at Westway Retail Park in Cumbernauld.

George Brown, real estate director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re welcoming more and more customers through our doors each week, which is why we’re investing in new stores up and down the country.

“We’re confident Aldi’s success will continue to grow.”

The full list of Aldi store locations opening by the year-end: • Chip Lane, Taunton • Lees Road, Oldham • Pompey Centre Retail Park, Portsmouth • Portrack Lane, Stockton • Fforestfach Retail Park, Swansea • Farnborough Gate, Farnborough • Becket Way, West Bridgford • Causeway Park, Staines-upon-Thames • Gateway Retail Park, Reading • Alvis Retail Park, Coventry • Broadway Green, Chadderton • Westway Retail Park, Cumbernauld