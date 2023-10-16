Supermarket group Aldi has unveiled plans to open 12 new stores across the UK between now and the year-end, including one in Scotland.
Aldi, which opened its 1,000th UK outlet in Woking last month, noted it will be opening one new store a week on average between now and the end of the year.
It said the openings form part of its “long-term target” of 1,500 stores in the UK.
Aldi highlighted its plans to invest £1.4 billion on expanding its footprint over the next two years alone.
An average of around 40 new jobs will be created per store opening, the supermarket group added.
READ MORE: New development revealed as Scottish gold mine strives to avert collapse
New stores in Taunton and Oldham will open this month, following the opening of three new stores - in Slough, Torquay and Cannock - last week.
Meanwhile, Farnborough and West Bridgford are among towns which will see new Aldi stores open in November.
The Scottish store that will be opened by the year-end is at Westway Retail Park in Cumbernauld.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour lacks courage, good news for Scotland
George Brown, real estate director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re welcoming more and more customers through our doors each week, which is why we’re investing in new stores up and down the country.
READ MORE: Ayr Station Hotel must not be demolished after fire
“We’re confident Aldi’s success will continue to grow.”
The full list of Aldi store locations opening by the year-end: • Chip Lane, Taunton • Lees Road, Oldham • Pompey Centre Retail Park, Portsmouth • Portrack Lane, Stockton • Fforestfach Retail Park, Swansea • Farnborough Gate, Farnborough • Becket Way, West Bridgford • Causeway Park, Staines-upon-Thames • Gateway Retail Park, Reading • Alvis Retail Park, Coventry • Broadway Green, Chadderton • Westway Retail Park, Cumbernauld
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here