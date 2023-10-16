READ MORE: Mike Ashley's Frasers pounces on weak Boohoo share price

The evolution of Frasers as it has grown from its Sports Direct origins into the middle and upper echelons of fashion retailing has been driven by financial opportunity, most notably the £90 million purchase in 2020 of what was then known as House of Fraser after the 169-year-old department store collapsed into administration. As the pandemic and ensuing cost-of-living crisis has taken its toll on others in the sector, Frasers has expanded its influence with stakes in rival brands such as USC, French Connection, Hugo Boss and N Brown, while also buying up retail properties whose valued have fallen as their tenants struggle.

Earlier this month shares in Boohoo plunged to their lowest since October 2015 after it warned that annual sales could fall by up to 17% amid pressure from the cost-of-living crisis. The group's debts also increased from £10.4m to £35m.

The timing was therefore ideal for Frasers to further boost its stake in Boohoo, which also owns Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal.

READ MORE: Frasers goes with AO in continuing drive for retail dominance

Speaking earlier this month Mr Murray told The Telegraph that he couldn't comment on the stake-building in Boohoo as the investments were in "mid-flight".

Frasers has previously said that it sees “potential synergies” between Boohoo and two of its brands, I Saw It First and Missguided, and hopes to forge collaborations between them. It stands to reason that Boohoo could serve as another avenue for selling Frasers' athleisure wear.

However, it could be that Mr Murray and his team see this simply as a way to make a quick buck, with a view to flipping the shares if Boohoo succeeds with its turnaround plans. Either way, it looks to be a win for Frasers.