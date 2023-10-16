Michael Shanks has been sworn in as the Labour new MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.
The former modern studies teacher took an oath of allegiance to the King after arriving in the Commons, alongside shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray, and shadow Wales secretary Jo Stevens as he entered the Commons.
Mr Shanks won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat for Labour in a by-election on October 5, securing a majority of 9,446.
It was a resounding victory for the party, representing a 20.4 point swing over the SNP.
Labour MPs gathered in Westminster Hall to greet their newest colleague.
The ballot in South Lanarkshire was triggered after constituents ousted Margaret Ferrier in a recall petition.
That followed the former SNP politician's suspension from the Commons for 30 days for multiple pandemic rule breaches and subsequent criminal conviction.
She was ordered to carry out 270 hours of community service after pleading guilty to wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death”.
Ms Ferrier had won the seat for the SNP in 2019 with a majority of 5,230.
When asked why thought his party had lost, Humza Yousaf blamed the "reckless actions" of Ms Ferrier and said the police investigation into the party's funding and finances "had an impact.”
Nicola Sturgeon, as well as Peter Murrell the party's former chief executive, and Colin Beattie, the ex-treasurer were all arrested and released without charge, pending further investigation.
At the SNP's party conference in Aberdeen, the former first minister was if she was a liability to the SNP. Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m no longer the leader of the SNP. Humza is more than capable of speaking for himself.
“I am the leader… It’s fair to say I was a leader with a fair amount of electoral success under my belt. I look forward to supporting the SNP’s future electoral success.”
Asked why the SNP lost so badly in Rutherglen, she added: “I think the SNP is a government the best part of 20 years into office. I’ve just come down the steps there that are littered with the achievements of the SNP and I think what the party is doing, what the party needs to do, is remember and remind people why we have won so many elections in the past almost 20 years now.
