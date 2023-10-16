Scottish ministers signed an order last month giving permission for him to be extradited to the US to face charges there, following a lengthy extradition case in the Scottish courts.

The SCTS said a report has been requested and is expected within four weeks.

Rossi initially came to the attention of the authorities after he became ill with Covid-19 and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021.

Despite a sheriff ruling that he is Nicholas Rossi, he claims he is a victim of mistaken identity and is an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight.