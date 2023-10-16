The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent hazmat support, as well as decontamination units and environmental protection.

Three ambulances and special operations response teams were also sent.

Emergency services worked to contain the chemical spill inside the premises, while the five affected individuals were treated on scene before being taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Appliances left the scene at 4.35am on Monday as specialists ensured the area was safe.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 22.09pm on Sunday, October 15 to attend an incident in Sherwood Industrial Estate.

"Three ambulances and three special operations response teams (Sort) were dispatched to the scene. Five patients were transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.01pm on Sunday, October 15 to reports of a spillage of potentially hazardous material at a business premises in Sherwood industrial estate, Bonnyrigg.

"Two fire appliances and additional specialist resources including a hazmat support, environmental protection unit and decontamination unit were mobilised to the scene.

"Five casualties were treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service and all subsequently transported to hospital.

"Emergency service crews worked to contain the chemical spillage internally and monitored the atmosphere to ensure the area was safe.

"The site was handed over to the duty holder and the last fire appliance left the scene at 4.35am on Monday, October 16."