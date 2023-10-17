With proposals to become Scotland’s next national park now being submitted, NFU Scotland’s environmental resources policy manager, Sarah Cowie, has expressed the industry’s concerns around its creation.
She said: “It appears that the project will not prioritise farming or food production, even though agriculture will represent the predominant land use in the scheme. The Scottish Government has made no mention of what are key pillars of the rural economy, and our members have concerns that the wider impacts of the parks haven’t been considered.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour lacks courage, good news for Scotland
“The Scottish Government has to learn from the mistakes of the current two national parks, which means farming and food production must be prioritised, the local community has meaningful involvement in decision-making, and the national park authority is properly resourced.”
Market round-up 110 bullocks at Fort William averaged 244p/kg and sold to 295p/kg for Shorthorn crosses from Canna or to £990 gross for a 420kg bullock of the same breeding from Kilmonivaig. Heifers averaged 241p/kg and sold to 311p/kg for Shorthorn crosses from Bohuntin and £990 gross for a 415kg Limousin cross from Blarmacfoldach. Meanwhile, lambs sold to £73.50 gross for Texel crosses from Glendoe Estate, and feeding sheep sold to £90 for a pair of Cheviot gimmers from Lochalline.
READ MORE: Ayr Station Hotel must not be demolished after fire
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 282p/kg and sold to 314p/kg, while heifers averaged 290p/kg and sold to 342p/kg, and cast cows sold to a peak of 225p/kg or £1817/head. Lamb prices jumped by 12p on the week to average 260p/kg, and peaked £163/head for Texels or 325p/kg for Beltexes, while cast sheep sold to £160/head for Texel tups.
READ MORE: This fine town has challenges but a great deal going for it
All classes of autumn and spring born calves were in excellent condition at Newton Stewart yesterday, and prices soon reflected that in an overall average of £1049/head - a rise of £134 on the year. The sale peaked at £1820 for a Limousin heifer from Kirkmabreck, with Charolais steers from Culdoach selling to 371p/kg or to £1315/head for Milnmark. And heifers sold to 404p/kg for Salers from Messrs Howatson, Risk.
Prime bullocks at Carlisle yesterday rose by 4p on the week to an average of 275p/kg and peaked at 308p/kg, while dairy-bred bulls were particularly eagerly sought and jumped 31p on the week to average 225p/kg and peak at 258p/kg. Lambs held their position well, averaging 260p/kg and selling to a top price of £172/head.
A plainer show of lambs at Ayr yesterday meant that the best types were easily sold, and the sale peaked at £148/head on three occasions for Castle Mains, Clonbeith and, finally, for The Sheep Game, while the sale averaged at £115/head and sold to 298p/kg for Beltexes from Dustyhall. Meanwhile, cast sheep saw a slight rise on the week, topping at £146 for a Roussin tup from Lochend with ewes achieving £121 for Texel crosses from J&R Mitchell, and Blackies peaking at £75 for Glenside.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here