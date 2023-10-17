READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour lacks courage, good news for Scotland

“The Scottish Government has to learn from the mistakes of the current two national parks, which means farming and food production must be prioritised, the local community has meaningful involvement in decision-making, and the national park authority is properly resourced.”

Market round-up 110 bullocks at Fort William averaged 244p/kg and sold to 295p/kg for Shorthorn crosses from Canna or to £990 gross for a 420kg bullock of the same breeding from Kilmonivaig. Heifers averaged 241p/kg and sold to 311p/kg for Shorthorn crosses from Bohuntin and £990 gross for a 415kg Limousin cross from Blarmacfoldach. Meanwhile, lambs sold to £73.50 gross for Texel crosses from Glendoe Estate, and feeding sheep sold to £90 for a pair of Cheviot gimmers from Lochalline.

READ MORE: Ayr Station Hotel must not be demolished after fire

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 282p/kg and sold to 314p/kg, while heifers averaged 290p/kg and sold to 342p/kg, and cast cows sold to a peak of 225p/kg or £1817/head. Lamb prices jumped by 12p on the week to average 260p/kg, and peaked £163/head for Texels or 325p/kg for Beltexes, while cast sheep sold to £160/head for Texel tups.

READ MORE: This fine town has challenges but a great deal going for it

All classes of autumn and spring born calves were in excellent condition at Newton Stewart yesterday, and prices soon reflected that in an overall average of £1049/head - a rise of £134 on the year. The sale peaked at £1820 for a Limousin heifer from Kirkmabreck, with Charolais steers from Culdoach selling to 371p/kg or to £1315/head for Milnmark. And heifers sold to 404p/kg for Salers from Messrs Howatson, Risk.

Prime bullocks at Carlisle yesterday rose by 4p on the week to an average of 275p/kg and peaked at 308p/kg, while dairy-bred bulls were particularly eagerly sought and jumped 31p on the week to average 225p/kg and peak at 258p/kg. Lambs held their position well, averaging 260p/kg and selling to a top price of £172/head.

A plainer show of lambs at Ayr yesterday meant that the best types were easily sold, and the sale peaked at £148/head on three occasions for Castle Mains, Clonbeith and, finally, for The Sheep Game, while the sale averaged at £115/head and sold to 298p/kg for Beltexes from Dustyhall. Meanwhile, cast sheep saw a slight rise on the week, topping at £146 for a Roussin tup from Lochend with ewes achieving £121 for Texel crosses from J&R Mitchell, and Blackies peaking at £75 for Glenside.