He turned on to Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of Aberdeen near the Deeside railway line, where he was attacked around 8.45pm and later died.

A cheese wire was used in the violent attack.

An officer from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team will continue his appeal for information on BBC’s Crimewatch Live on Monday.

Now, advancements in forensic analysis have enabled a DNA profile to be identified which will assist Police Scotland with their investigation.

Officers also continue to seek information to identify a man who was seen wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt in Wilson’s Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in 2015, the subject of a public appeal last year.

No-one has ever been arrested in connection with the horrific murder of George, better known to his family as ‘Dod’.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector James Callander, will be appearing on BBC’s Crimewatch Live to encourage anyone else who may have useful information to come forward.

Crimewatch Live will air at 10am on Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 and will be available on BBC iPlayer for 24 hours afterwards.

Anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation should contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.