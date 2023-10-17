A fresh appeal for information over the 'brutal' murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver is to be made on national television.
George Murdoch, 58, was attacked on the evening of September 29 in 1983 after telling his control room he was heading to Culter.
He turned on to Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of Aberdeen near the Deeside railway line, where he was attacked around 8.45pm and later died.
A cheese wire was used in the violent attack.
READ MORE: DNA breakthrough for police investigating 1983 ‘cheese wire’ murder
An officer from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team will continue his appeal for information on BBC’s Crimewatch Live on Monday.
Now, advancements in forensic analysis have enabled a DNA profile to be identified which will assist Police Scotland with their investigation.
Officers also continue to seek information to identify a man who was seen wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt in Wilson’s Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in 2015, the subject of a public appeal last year.
No-one has ever been arrested in connection with the horrific murder of George, better known to his family as ‘Dod’.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector James Callander, will be appearing on BBC’s Crimewatch Live to encourage anyone else who may have useful information to come forward.
Crimewatch Live will air at 10am on Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 and will be available on BBC iPlayer for 24 hours afterwards.
Anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation should contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here