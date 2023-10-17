 A baby boy has died after being rescued from the water at a Scots harbour.

Police were called to a report of a person in the water at Ullapool Harbour around 1.20pm on Monday.

Emergency services also attended and rescued a baby boy from the water.

The baby was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by air ambulance. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"However, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”