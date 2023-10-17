Two Scottish cities are among four in the UK to feature on global media and hospitality brand Time Out’s annual list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods.
Each year Time Out asks its international audience to nominate the areas of cities which have the best mix of cutting-edge culture, affordable great food and drink, street life, nightlife and community.
This year, Time Out asked more than 12,000 people about the coolest neighbourhoods in their city. The selection is then narrowed down with the insight and expertise of Time Out’s global network of city editors and local experts.
To create and rank the final list, Time Out editors considered factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.
Laureles in the city of Medellín in Colombia took the top spot this year, with Smithfield in Dublin, Carabanchel in Madrid, Copenhagen's Havnen and Sheung Wan in Hong Kong making up the top five.
Hot on their heels are Brunswick East in Melbourne in sixth place, Mid-City in New Orleans in seventh place, Isola in Milan in eighth place, Amsterdam's West area in ninth place and Tomigaya in Tokyo in 10th place.
Baltic Triangle in Liverpool is the UK’s highest ranking neighbourhood at number 11, followed by Leith in Edinburgh at 16, Glasgow's west end at 20 and King's Cross in London 24th on the list.
Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out, says: “What stands out with this year’s Time Out Coolest Neighbourhoods is that, while most of them have seen transformation over recent years, they remain resolutely local-at-heart.
"Exciting new openings across culture, food and drink are bringing in new crowds, but neighbourhood stalwarts – from old pubs to family greengrocers – keep it real. And they’re fun!
"These are places where the city comes to play, be it an all-night party, a spot of urban fishing or a night-time bike ride.
"After a few tumultuous years, it’s heartening to see communities coming together to hang out, support local businesses and have some fun.”
