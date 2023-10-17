Stephen Flynn has warned Keir Starmer that rejecting the SNP’s demands for a second independence referendum or further powers devolved to Holyrood if he becomes prime minister would be “quite severe” for Labour.
The SNP Westminster leader said he was “pleased with” the outcome of his party’s independence strategy, agreed at the Aberdeen conference on Sunday.
Under the plans, if the SNP win 29 of Scotland’s 57 constituencies at next year's general election, the First Minister will demand the UK Government start independence negotiations, or begin talks on either a new referendum or devolving the powers to hold a referendum to Holyrood.
Read more: SNP members back 'majority of seats' independence strategy
Speaking on Sky News about how the strategy will play out in reality, Mr Flynn said that “it means that we hope the UK Government will give us an independence referendum”, stressing that “we’ve added much more meat to the bones”.
Mr Flynn said the extra detail was “incredibly important, particularly given that it’s likely we’re going to have a Labour prime minister”.
He said: “So what we would like to see is the power over an independence referendum transferred from Westminster to Holyrood but also some of the key levers to allow us to resolve the cost-of-living crisis - so powers over energy, powers over single market access, powers over migration.”
The SNP Westminster leader added: “Now if the Labour leader wants to come to Scotland and say that ‘no, you're not going to have your referendum’ and he’s also going to say ‘no, we're not going to have further powers for Holyrood’, those are quite severe comments for a Labour Party leader to make.
Read more: Keir Starmer could stop Holyrood being undermined
“Ian Murray, the (Labour) shadow Scottish secretary has intimated that there will be no more devolution. I don't think that the people of Scotland will respond well to that.”
Mr Flynn was pressed over the Scottish Government losing a Supreme Court hearing that ruled the powers to grant an independence referendum were retained by Westminster.
He said: “The court, of course, ruled that the power rests in London to make this decision.
“What we are suggesting is that that power is transferred to Edinburgh.
“I think the Scottish people would agree with that but also so many other powers in order to deal with the biggest challenge of today, which is of course, the cost-of-living crisis.”
Flynn backs Sturgeon's conference appearance
Mr Flynn was asked whether Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance in Aberdeen yesterday has overshadowed Humza Yousaf’s first SNP conference as party leader and First Minister.
Critics have warned that Ms Sturgeon could be seen as “the SNP’s Liz Truss”, with her still under police investigation over the party finances probe, despite being released without charge.
Mr Flynn told Sky News that it was “utterly ridiculous” for the former SNP leader to be labelled the party’s Liz Truss.
Read more: Nicola Sturgeon denies being SNP's Liz Truss at party conference
He said: “Liz Truss crashed the UK economy, she ruined millions of lives.
Nicola Sturgeon has a record to be proud of.
“The way that Nicola has conducted herself throughout this (the police investigation), when she was first minister of Scotland – she was one of the most successful politicians these isles, the whole of western Europe, has seen in a generation.
“She's a party member and I was delighted to see her conference yesterday. “The warmth which she was received by conference is a marker for her leadership during her time as first minister.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel