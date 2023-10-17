Scotland's largest offshore wind farm is now fully operational.
SSE Renewables and its partner TotalEnergies have announced all 114 turbines at the 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Scotland are now fully operational and are generating clean, renewable energy to Britain’s power grid.
Situated 27km off the Angus coast, Seagreen is also the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm, with its deepest foundation installed at 58.7 metres below sea level.
The 1,075MW project has the capacity to generate enough renewable electricity to power almost 1.6 million homes annually - equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes.
Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE plc said: “This is a big milestone for Seagreen and for Scotland. It shows that this country not only has world-class renewable resources but also world-class teams able to deliver major clean energy projects at scale. Seagreen’s ability to power up to 1.6 million homes will make a significant contribution to energy security and extend Scotland and the UK’s leadership in clean energy generation.
"But if we are to fully realise this country’s potential we need many more Seagreens and we look forward to working with governments, partners, investors and local communities to bring more landmark projects like this forward in the future.”
Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said: “I am very pleased to see Seagreen generating at full power, making it TotalEnergies’ biggest offshore wind farm worldwide. This 1GW project is a new step in delivering our strategy of building a world-class, cost-competitive portfolio of renewable energy to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power to our customers. It will positively contribute to achieving our Integrated Power 12% profitability target and our objective of reaching more than 100 TWh of power generation by 2030.
"Our participation in the project alongside SSE has enabled us to strengthen our offshore wind expertise which will be extremely useful for our future projects in the UK, US and Germany. It's also very good news for Scotland, as Seagreen makes a significant contribution to the country’s net zero ambition for 2045.”
Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director, SSE Renewables, said: “This is a landmark moment for offshore wind in Scotland and for the global offshore wind industry. The Seagreen project has pushed new boundaries through its use of innovative suction caisson technology which has allowed our project team to set new records through the installation of the world’s deepest fixed-bottom foundations at the site. This makes Seagreen a pioneer for future developments in deeper waters so they can be built faster and more efficiently, accelerating the clean energy transition.
