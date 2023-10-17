Former MSP Bruce Crawford, who played a key role holding together Alex Salmond’s minority Government between 2007 and 2011, was also present.

According to the Daily Record, the meeting led to a rethink of the strategy.

One attendee said the SNP-led Government had focused too much on “niche” issues like gender recognition reform and the deposit return scheme.

Senior figures agreed the Government had to focus on the “bulk” of Scotland and win back the voters lost to Labour.

One insider told the paper: “Rutherglen and Hamilton West was a f****** enormous wake up call.”

Insiders in both parties agree the campaign saw so-called "aspirational" voters earning between £30,000 to £50,000 a year switching to Labour in their droves.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar targeted these voters by hitting out at planned council tax rises and a suggested congestion charge.

Mr Yousaf's speech to SNP party conference is expected to be policy heavy. He has already announced a slew of commitments, including an extra £300 million for the NHS in Scotland to tackle waiting lists.

He will also announce that domestic abuse victims will be given £1,000 each to help them leave their partners.