Humza Yousaf chaired an emergency meeting with senior political colleagues following the party's humiliation at the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
According to reports, Cabinet Secretaries attended the meeting last week, along with former finance secretary John Swinney, ex depute leader Stewart Hosie and Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.
Former MSP Bruce Crawford, who played a key role holding together Alex Salmond’s minority Government between 2007 and 2011, was also present.
READ MORE: Stephen Flynn admits by-election defeat 'humbling' for SNP
According to the Daily Record, the meeting led to a rethink of the strategy.
One attendee said the SNP-led Government had focused too much on “niche” issues like gender recognition reform and the deposit return scheme.
Senior figures agreed the Government had to focus on the “bulk” of Scotland and win back the voters lost to Labour.
One insider told the paper: “Rutherglen and Hamilton West was a f****** enormous wake up call.”
Insiders in both parties agree the campaign saw so-called "aspirational" voters earning between £30,000 to £50,000 a year switching to Labour in their droves.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar targeted these voters by hitting out at planned council tax rises and a suggested congestion charge.
READ MORE: NHS Scotland: Can an extra £300 million clear waiting lists?
Mr Yousaf's speech to SNP party conference is expected to be policy heavy. He has already announced a slew of commitments, including an extra £300 million for the NHS in Scotland to tackle waiting lists.
He will also announce that domestic abuse victims will be given £1,000 each to help them leave their partners.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel