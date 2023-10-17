A ticket ballot for the 2023 Christmas lights switch-on will open on the Glasgow Life website from Wednesday, October 18 until Sunday, October 22.

All details, including how to enter, will be published on the Glasgow Loves Christmas Facebook, Instagram and X social media channels.

This year’s event will be hosted by Clyde 1 presenters George Bowie and Cassi Gillespie, and will feature sing-alongs, a choir and appearances by some of the cast of Pavilion Theatre pantomime Treasure Island.

As the event which kicks off the countdown to Christmas in Glasgow, a series of traditional festivities will follow. Among the family favourites are the Blessing of the Crib in George Square, the Style Mile Christmas Carnival and Baby’s First Christmas.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “The switching on of Glasgow’s Christmas lights is always a special occasion.

"It’s one of the highlights of the year seeing families and friends gather to celebrate the start of the festive season in the heart of our city.”

