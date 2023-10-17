Two Scottish locations have been named among the coolest in the world - Leith in Edinburgh and Glasgow's West End.
Time Out magazine asked its international audience to name the areas with cutting-edge culture, affordable great food and drink, street life, nightlife and community in their city, with more than 12,000 responses this year.
To create and rank the final list, Time Out editors considered factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.
Leith in Edinburgh came in at 16, with the West End of Glasgow at number 20.
Read More: Two Scottish areas feature in Time Out’s coolest neighbourhoods in the world list
Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out, says: “What stands out with this year’s Time Out Coolest Neighbourhoods is that, while most of them have seen transformation over recent years, they remain resolutely local-at-heart.
"Exciting new openings across culture, food and drink are bringing in new crowds, but neighbourhood stalwarts – from old pubs to family greengrocers – keep it real. And they’re fun!
"These are places where the city comes to play, be it an all-night party, a spot of urban fishing or a night-time bike ride.
"After a few tumultuous years, it’s heartening to see communities coming together to hang out, support local businesses and have some fun.”
That's what Time Out thinks, but is the West End really the coolest area of Glasgow?
Have your say in our poll below.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here