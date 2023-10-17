To create and rank the final list, Time Out editors considered factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.

Leith in Edinburgh came in at 16, with the West End of Glasgow at number 20.

Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out, says: “What stands out with this year’s Time Out Coolest Neighbourhoods is that, while most of them have seen transformation over recent years, they remain resolutely local-at-heart.

"Exciting new openings across culture, food and drink are bringing in new crowds, but neighbourhood stalwarts – from old pubs to family greengrocers – keep it real. And they’re fun!

"These are places where the city comes to play, be it an all-night party, a spot of urban fishing or a night-time bike ride.

"After a few tumultuous years, it’s heartening to see communities coming together to hang out, support local businesses and have some fun.”

