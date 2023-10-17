Officers say formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of a diver reported missing last month has been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, 16 October, 2023, the body of a man was recovered near the island of Cava, in the Scapa Flow area.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of a diver reported missing on Thursday, 28 September, 2023, has been made aware.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”