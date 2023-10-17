Members of one of the unions involved in Scotland's school strikes have voted to accept a new pay offer, though organisers criticised a "frustrating" negotiation process.
Members of the GMB union working in schools and early learning centres had been due to walk out in a dispute over pay, but the strikes were put on hold after a new offer was received from Cosla.
Unite also paused the action to put the offer to their members, but Unison will press ahead with walkouts and announced new action on Tuesday.
GMB members have now voted to accept the latest pay offer, but the negotiation process was criticised by union officials.
The union said 62% of members working in councils had supported the deal offering a minimum increase of £1.04 per hour for the lowest paid council workers, a rise of 9.6%, and a minimum increase of £1 per hour for their colleagues.
Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser said: “Our members have now backed this offer which will deliver a fair pay rise for all council workers, but particularly those on the lowest salaries.
“It is not a perfect offer but is a good one and it was right our members, who were ready to strike in support of fair pay, were given the chance to vote on it.
“We have been assured no council services or jobs will be cut to fund this pay offer and will continue to ensure those assurances are kept.”
Greenaway said the negotiating process had been far too long, however, and only fuelled uncertainty and mistrust.
He said: “That it took the threat of strike action for Cosla to make an offer which could and should have been on the table months ago is frustrating and regrettable.
“Pay negotiations do not have to be like this.
“Instead of getting a fair pay offer and the money in their banks, our members have been asked to endure months of inaction, needless delay, and all the melodrama of deadlines and last-minute offers.
“The Scottish Government and Cosla need to sit down with the unions to find a better way of negotiating and ensuring these discussions are done with a sense of urgency and fairness that has been absolutely lacking in recent months.”
Cosla has been contacted for comment.
