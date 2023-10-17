Bus services could "come to a stop" in Glasgow with drivers to be balloted on industrial action, as a union called a rejected pay offer "totally unacceptable".
Members of the Unite union rejected an offer from First Group by 99% on an 85% turnout, stating that drivers for the company are paid significantly more elsewhere in the UK.
They're employed by First Glasgow (No1) and at First Glasgow (No 2) and based at the Blantyre, Caledonia, Dumbarton, Overtown and Scotstoun depots.
A ballot opened on October 17 and will close on November 7, with industrial action to commence next month if approved my members.
Sharon Graham Unite general secretary said: “Unite’s members at First Bus simply want a fair pay offer and to be paid in line with other First Group bus drivers.
"This is a very wealthy company which has the money in the bank to make a fair offer. First Bus is choosing to boost its profits by undervaluing its drivers in Glasgow which is totally unacceptable.
“Our members have Unite’s total support in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
Unite said its research found that average pay per employee has failed to keep pace with inflation at either First Bus company, with a real terms decrease of 10 per cent at Glasgow (No 2) and eight per cent at Glasgow (No 1) over the last five years.
Its figures showed that was equivalent to around £3,000 per year in lost pay.
First Glasgow (No1) reported profits after tax year ending 26 March 2022 of £3.96m, whereas First Glasgow (No 2) reported a profit of £362,000.
The union also remarked that First Group PLC executive director Ryan Mangold saw his total remuneration package rise to £3.1m in 2023 up from £1.9m in the previous year.
Graham McNab, Unite industrial officer, said: “There is growing anger among over 1000 First Bus drivers that they are being significantly underpaid. The latest pay offer just doesn’t cut it when we know First Glasgow has millions sitting in the bank.
“Pay levels have been falling while boardroom pay at the First Group has gone through the roof. Our members will bring First Bus’ operations to a stop in Greater Glasgow unless both companies significantly improve their pay offers.”
First Bus has been contacted for comment.
