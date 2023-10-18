Restart A Heart - an annual initiative led by Resuscitation Council UK (RCUK), in partnership with charitable organisations, the UK Ambulance Services and universities - aims to increase the number of people trained in CPR and defibrillation awareness, so that everyone has the confidence to step in and help save a life.

The campaign begins in mid-October and continues throughout the month. Numerous events, both in person and online, will take place across the UK in schools, communities and workplaces.

This year, Restart A Heart is focussing on equal access to defibrillators. RCUK and partners, are urging everyone looking after one – such as those in charge of pubs, sports clubs, community centres, churches and village halls – to make it accessible to the public 24/7, to give a person suffering a cardiac arrest the best chance of survival.

James Cant, CEO at RCUK says: “Guardians of defibrillators in Scotland need to make their device as accessible as possible to local communities, to help increase survival rates.

“We also want to ensure access to a defib isn’t a postcode lottery – currently defibrillators are disproportionately placed in affluent areas; we need to change this and support communities in ensuring they are placing their defibs where the need is greatest.”

A defibrillator is essential in increasing survival rates, yet 61% of people say they aren’t confident enough to use one. A defibrillator tells you exactly what to do, no training is needed. If someone is having a cardiac arrest, it simply needs to be switched on and it will talk the person through each step.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “Restart A Heart is a fantastic opportunity to pick up a new lifesaving skill. Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and we want everyone to have the confidence to do CPR and use a defibrillator in the ultimate medical emergency. Our free and innovative RevivR training tool can teach you the lifesaving skill of CPR and how to use a defibrillator in just 15 minutes. You could save a life, a loved one.”

To learn more about how to perform CPR or use a defibrillator, visit the Resuscitation Council UK website.