A cardiac arrest is the ultimate medical emergency – where the heart suddenly stops beating.
Early defibrillation within 3–5 min of collapse can increase survival rates by 50-70%, yet research shows people in the most deprived areas in Scotland are twice as likely to have an OHCA. Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) must be placed in these areas of high cardiac arrest incidences with lower access to community defibrillation.
Restart A Heart - an annual initiative led by Resuscitation Council UK (RCUK), in partnership with charitable organisations, the UK Ambulance Services and universities - aims to increase the number of people trained in CPR and defibrillation awareness, so that everyone has the confidence to step in and help save a life.
The campaign begins in mid-October and continues throughout the month. Numerous events, both in person and online, will take place across the UK in schools, communities and workplaces.
This year, Restart A Heart is focussing on equal access to defibrillators. RCUK and partners, are urging everyone looking after one – such as those in charge of pubs, sports clubs, community centres, churches and village halls – to make it accessible to the public 24/7, to give a person suffering a cardiac arrest the best chance of survival.
James Cant, CEO at RCUK says: “Guardians of defibrillators in Scotland need to make their device as accessible as possible to local communities, to help increase survival rates.
“We also want to ensure access to a defib isn’t a postcode lottery – currently defibrillators are disproportionately placed in affluent areas; we need to change this and support communities in ensuring they are placing their defibs where the need is greatest.”
A defibrillator is essential in increasing survival rates, yet 61% of people say they aren’t confident enough to use one. A defibrillator tells you exactly what to do, no training is needed. If someone is having a cardiac arrest, it simply needs to be switched on and it will talk the person through each step.
Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “Restart A Heart is a fantastic opportunity to pick up a new lifesaving skill. Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and we want everyone to have the confidence to do CPR and use a defibrillator in the ultimate medical emergency. Our free and innovative RevivR training tool can teach you the lifesaving skill of CPR and how to use a defibrillator in just 15 minutes. You could save a life, a loved one.”
To learn more about how to perform CPR or use a defibrillator, visit the Resuscitation Council UK website.
