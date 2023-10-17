Investors have poured more than £1.7 million into an insect genetics company to help ramp up production of its sustainable alternative to current sources of animal feed.
Edinburgh-based Beta Bugs has developed what it says is the UK's first comprehensive selective breeding programme and egg production site for the Black Soldier Fly, which is farmed as an alternative protein source for use in aquaculture, pork and poultry feed.
Although these insects have been farmed commercially for the past decade, Black Soldier Fly have not previously been genetically improved for large-scale production. By refining the genetics and supplying them at commercially meaningful scales, insect farmers can increase quality and yield to eventually compete with soy and fishmeal on price.
The £1.72m funding round was led by the Tricapital Syndicate, with participation from SIS Ventures, Scottish Enterprise, Beeches Group, Climate.vc, existing shareholders, and InnovateUK.
Set up in 2017 by chief executive Thomas Farrugia, Beta Bugs is based in the Easter Bush Campus, a centre of excellence for animal science and home to the Roslin Institute. It currently employs 12 people and will be looking to recruit another four full-time commercial and technical staff in the coming months.
As part of its growth plans, Beta Bugs has also appointed Chris Richards as non-executive chairman. Mr Richards is a recognised veteran of the international agribusiness industry with broad experience of building science-based businesses into successful enterprises.
"Beta Bugs has supplied its industry-leading products to an increasing number of established and new entrant insect farmers in the UK and international markets," Mr Farrugia said. "The company continues to develop its outstanding HiPer-Fly breeding programme, which has demonstrated consistent increases in Black Soldier Fly genetic performance across multiple, economically valuable production traits.
"Completing this investment will allow us to expand production capacity, drive to profitability over the coming 18-24 months and further strengthen our market leadership position in the strategically important insect farming industry.”
Soy meal and fishmeal are among the prime causes of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and overfishing. With the global population forecast to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, livestock farming will require an additional 539 million hectares of habitat using current conventional methods – equating to an area 44 times the size of Scotland – to produce the necessary protein to feed this growing population.
