Promising a ‘playful twist on Scottish culinary culture’, this includes the country’s first SUSHISAMBA, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar and club-style lounge with an open-air rooftop deck.

SUSHISAMBA brings together the cuisines of Japan, Brazil and Peru for an eclectic menu of sushi, churrasco and anticuchos prepared in an open kitchen.

Taking inspiration from its Scottish surroundings, special dishes will range from Highland Wagyu flat iron with honey and soy cooked on a fiery robata grill to Loch Fyne oysters teriyaki.

The W Lounge will act as the ‘social epicentre’ of the hotel with a cocktail menu that explores the myths and creatures of Gaelic culture.

Pictured: W Lounge (Image: Supplied)

Sharing plates utilise local produce and include Perthshire venison loin with celeriac and grilled West Coast razor clams with seaweed and citrus butter.

Finally, guests and visitors alike at the W Hotel will be welcomed to pull up a chair at Joao’s Place for a Brazilian-influenced selection of cocktails in an intimate ‘apartment-like’ space.

Ken Millar, general manager at W Edinburgh, said: “We can’t wait to unveil W Edinburgh’s dining concepts and welcome SUSHISAMBA to the city.

“The acclaimed restaurant will offer our guests and visitors a Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian gastronomic experience unlike anything else in Edinburgh, in parallel with our unique 360-panoramic terrace views.

“Our aim is to celebrate the city’s culture and history, as you’ll see through our W Lounge menu, but also offer brand new horizons for locals and visitors alike.”

Bookings for all three dining concepts at W Edinburgh, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 brands, are open now with tables available from Tuesday, November 14.

