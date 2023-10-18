The SNP’s Energy Minister will claim that Scotland can pump renewable hydrogen to help power its northern neighbours’ net zero strategies.
At the Arctic Circle Assembly, Gillian Martin will highlight Scotland’s expertise in renewable energy and attempt to strengthen international partnerships in delivering technologies like green hydrogen and offshore wind.
The Scottish Government is confident it can export green hydrogen to Europe and is a key part of the updated economic case for independence.
But the outgoing chairman of the Scottish Government’s just transition commission, Professor Jim Skea, who will lead the next IPCC global climate report, has warned that there is no evidence to suggest the fuel could be exported.
He said that “in relation to hydrogen, the assumption was that a lot of the market might lie in export opportunities and we didn’t see the evidence there for that to justify where these markets were going to be”.
Ms Martin appeared to be at odds with First Minister Humza Yousaf over the transition away from fossil fuels.
The First Minister had said that “our future is not in unlimited oil and gas extraction”, adding that “it is in accelerating our just transition to renewables".
But the following day, Ms Martin insisted that “no-one is suggesting that any brakes be put on oil and gas”.
During meetings in Reykjavik, Iceland this week, Ms Martin will mix with diplomats and academics from countries including Sweden, Norway, the United States and Canada.
Ms Martin will also meet the president of next month’s COP28 climate change summit in the United Arab Emirates, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jabar, as well as other senior decision-makers.
Ms Martin said: “As the most northerly non-Arctic nation, we are ideally placed to connect the European Arctic with central Europe and bridge the North Sea and North Atlantic.
“We have the resources, skills and ambition to lead from the front in advancing green energy technologies and accelerating decarbonisation across our shared neighbourhood.
“We have a massive potential pipeline of offshore wind projects, which is the equivalent of producing enough electricity annually to power every home in Scotland for 17 years.
"Scotland is also the most advanced hub in Europe for marine energy and is home to some of the world’s first, largest and most advanced tidal stream deployments.”
She added: “We are able to be a leading provider of green energy in the North Atlantic and Arctic region.
“Achieving energy security while tackling climate change requires a mutual endeavour and we are ready to play our part.
“Scotland was the first country to declare a global emergency in 2019 to address the effects of climate change.
“I look forward to meaningful discussions with the organisers of this year’s UN climate change summit on how we create the momentum necessary for worldwide change.”
