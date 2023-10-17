In January 2000 it was claimed she had run away with a family of travellers, but social services were not aware of her disappearance.

When Mr Fleming was required to reapply for her disability benefits in 2016 due to a change in the system, it emerged that she had not been seen in close to 20 years.

Read More: Margaret Fleming murder documentary-maker fears truth will never come out

Despite an extensive search of the home in which she lived no trace of her could be found.

Mr Fleming and Ms Jones were convicted of her murder in 2019 but have never disclosed where her remains were disposed of or admitted to killing her.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed: "Edward Cairney, 82, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh has died on 15 October 2023. He was convicted at Glasgow High Court in 2019. Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course."