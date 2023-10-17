He insisted Scotland would be the first to "offer safety and sanctuary to those caught up in these terrible attacks.”

Mr Yousaf made the call as he addressed SNP members at the party's conference in Aberdeen.

The First Minister, whose in-laws are currently trapped in Gaza, also used the speech to thank party members for the love they have shown him and his family in recent days.

"This is a party I consider my home, full of people I see as my extended family.



"I have never felt the love, kindness and solidarity of the SNP family as much as I have over the last ten days.



"So on my behalf, and on behalf of Nadia, my girls and our family in Gaza, from the bottom of my heart, let me say thank you.



"What we are witnessing in the Middle East is truly heart-breaking.



"Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning, during one of your holy festivals – as families across Israel did last week - to find that your loved ones had been murdered or kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.



"It is beyond words, and to be condemned in the strongest possible manner.



"Or imagine living in the Gaza strip under constant bombardment right now. No food, no water, no power."

He told party members: “There are currently around one million people displaced within the Gaza strip, I am therefore today calling on the international community to commit to a worldwide refugee programme for the people of Gaza.

“I am calling on the UK Government to take two urgent steps.

“Firstly, they should immediately begin work on the creation of a refugee resettlement scheme for those in Gaza who want to, and are able to, leave.

“And when they do so, Scotland is willing to be the first country in the UK to offer safety and sanctuary to those caught up in these terrible attacks.”

The First Minister, whose brother-in-law works as a doctor in Gaza, also called on the UK Government to support the medical evacuation of injured civilians in the territory.

“When we can get through to him on the phone, he tells us of scenes of carnage.”

“Hospitals running out of medical supplies, doctors and nurses having to make the most difficult decision of all. Who to treat and who to leave to die. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“I therefore urge the UK Government to support the medical evacuation of injured civilians in Gaza.

“Let me be clear, Scotland is ready to play her part and our hospitals will treat the injured men, women and children of Gaza where we can.”

Mr Yousaf spent the end of last week with both the Jewish and Palestinian communities in Scotland, telling members they are “communities I love”.

“I want you to know that as First Minister and as a fellow human being, I share the pain and sorrow you are feeling,” he said.

“I have attended your synagogues, your churches and your mosques. You are communities I have grown up with, danced with, laughed with, and in this last week, that I have shed many tears with.

“Each and every person in Scotland, from all of the vibrant communities of our nation, must feel safe here.

“As long as I am First Minister, let me be abundantly clear, there is no room for antisemitism, Islamophobia or hatred of any kind here in Scotland.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said he was “not aware of the SNP approaching the Government formally” about Mr Yousaf’s refugee scheme call.

The No 10 official told reporters the UK Government’s “first focus” was on reopening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt to help Palestinians to leave the strip.

“What takes places after that I’m sure we will give a great deal of thought to but I’m not aware of any formal proposal for a resettlement scheme,” the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Yousaf's wife, Nadia El-Nakla, an SNP councillor for Dundee City Council, revealed that relatives had been wounded by shrapnel in a drone attack.

Speaking to LBC news, she said her mother, Elizabeth, had to pull shrapnel from her young cousin’s skin.

“Two minutes before I came on my mother called me.

“My uncle, aunt and their three children were just sitting outside and they just got hit by a drone.

“Thankfully, the drone hit off a metal fire extinguisher and now my two-year-old cousin is covered in shrapnel.

“This is affecting everyone in Gaza. My mum’s crying and she’s a retired nurse so is removing the shrapnel.

“She said, ‘don’t worry, they’re okay. It’s just in their skin’. But she can’t go to hospital as there’s absolutely no way to get that kind of treatment.”

She revealed her brother was unable to come home from hospital as it was unsafe to travel.

She added: “But he also can’t bring himself to leave because they’re having to choose now between who to treat. They don’t have any supplies left.

“He’s telling me there’s just death and devastation all around him. That was his words from last night.

“I can’t imagine having to – you know, he’s a father of four, seeing small children missing limbs and the deaths, for him, he will psychologically never be the same.

“My mum has not slept in days. My parents are getting older and they’ve never experienced anything like this.

“My brother wants to get them out to safety but there’s no way to do it. We are having very difficult conversations. They’re feeling helpless and desperate and I’m struggling to find the words to comfort them.”