SNP ministers have been accused of a "continued failure" after new figures revealed recycling rates in Scotland have stalled in the past year.
Statistics released by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) show recycling rates sat at 43.3% of all waste generated in 2022, rising by just 0.3 percentage points since the previous year.
While rates have increased by almost four percentage points since 2011, they have fallen since the peak of 45.6% in 2017.
Elsewhere in the figures, the total amount of waste generated was 2,334,659 tonnes, the lowest figure since at least 2011, and a drop of 6% since the previous year.
Scotland remains way off track meeting a proposed landfill ban and meeting a target of recycling 70% of waste by 2025.
Read more: Warning SNP's key waste targets off track despite delayed DRS roll-out
The figures also show that, for the first time, more household waste is being sent to incineration than landfill in Scotland.
Incinerators contribute to climate change by emitting greenhouse gases from the waste they burn. They also make it more difficult to ensure potentially recyclable material is not wasted instead.
Research by Zero Waste Scotland has shown that 60% of residual waste from household bins could have been recycled.
Kim Pratt, a campaigner for Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “The continued failure of the Scottish Government to improve recycling rates shows that real action is needed to tackle our waste problem.
Read more: Concern SNP Greens Government rowing back on incineration ban promise
“The Circular Economy Bill is an opportunity to change the way we use materials in Scotland, but at the moment it’s not strong enough to make a significant impact.
“It needs to include targets to reduce our consumption.
“The Scottish Government must be bold and decisive to create the change needed to meet the threat of climate breakdown.
“Recycling is incredibly important for the planet, but moving to a circular economy means more than that.
“Strong consumption targets would mean policies to encourage producers to make products last for longer, ensure they are easy to repair, choose lower carbon materials, and to shift consumption patterns away from carbon intensive goods and services.”
Read more: Lorna Slater admits no assessment to use waste for aviation fuel
The Scottish Government introduced the Circular Economy Bill to the Scottish Parliament earlier this year.
The legislation aims to create a circular economy in Scotland, where materials are properly valued and cycled around our economy for as long as possible by reducing consumption, sharing and repairing, as well as recycling.
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Reducing waste is key to our climate ambitions and it is good to see Scottish households generating the lowest levels on record.
“With the amount of waste going to landfill down by nearly half over the last 10 years, we are making good progress.
“We are determined to keep driving recycling rates up too, having already supported 19 councils to reduce waste and increase recycling rates through our £70 million Recycling Improvement Fund and we expect to see those projects deliver significant results locally in coming years.
“To improve and modernise local services, we are also delivering a Circular Economy Bill and working with local authorities and households to design new standards for household recycling services in Scotland."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel